Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Germany wants to introduce car toll across EU, document shows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 04:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Weekly cabinet meeting in Berlin

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer aims to clear the way for an almost blanket motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe during the country's presidency of the European Union, a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

Within eight years, almost all vehicles on motorways, including lorries, vans and cars, would have to pay tolls, according to the draft for the EU toll directive.

"As regards member states that have already established a charging system, tolls or user charges shall be levied upon all vehicles except coaches and buses," stated the document which Scheuer wants German ministries to approve on Wednesday.

That would make it Germany's official proposal for its presidency of the bloc which started on July 1 and runs until the end of the year.

However, some government officials told Reuters that some German ministries wanted to put the project on ice even though a distance-based toll is widely seen as a measure to help protect the climate.

It is particularly sensitive for ministries headed by the Social Democrats (SPD), who share power with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and have long been critical of car tolls.

By Markus Wacket

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:06aMEC Ravi Pillay tables KwaZulu-Natal Special Adjustments 2020/21 Budget, 23 Jul
PU
05:06aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Water and Sanitation calls for restraint on water use as levels of Vaal Dam continue to drop
PU
05:01aOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Greece's response to Covid-19 has been swift and effective but tackling long-standing challenges also key
PU
04:42aJapan raises economic view for second month, but wary about resurgence of virus cases
RE
04:41aSingapore seeks local boost for tourism sector facing existential crisis
RE
04:41aADB, GCF Commit to Partnership to Boost Green Recovery from COVID-19
PU
04:36aPRIME MINISTER RATAS : Estonia did unexpectedly well at the EU budget negotiations
PU
04:34aEXCLUSIVE : Germany wants to introduce car toll across EU, document shows
RE
04:19aShanghai's remodeled index still not reliable benchmark for the world's No.2 stock market
RE
04:16aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Jul. 22, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothers Index
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
3IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AkzoNobel's Q2 results show strong focus on margin and cost savings in response to COVID-19 ..
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla Drives Toward a Milestone -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group