Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Goldman Sachs plans shift from revenue goal at first investor day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: A trader works inside the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the NYSE in New York

More than two years ago, Goldman Sachs Group Inc told investors it would find $5 billion in fresh annual revenue by 2020. Now, the bank may move away from that goal to focus on a wider range of metrics.

The new targets, to be outlined by Chief Executive David Solomon's management team in January at Goldman's first-ever investor day, could include a broad efficiency ratio and profitability measures, four sources familiar with the matter said.

They could also include narrower items, such as goals for Goldman's fledgling retail bank, Marcus, according to some of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The change of focus signals that Goldman wants to match rivals that disclose progress toward broader targets, and satisfy demand among investors for transparency across all the bank's businesses, according to the sources, who cautioned that plans for the investor day are still taking shape and could change.

The shift also illustrates how, under pressure from investors unhappy with a near-20% fall in its share price since March last year, Goldman is having to overhaul the way it communicates with shareholders.

"Right now the story is we're Goldman Sachs, trust us and we'll generate good returns. The collective investment community is saying that doesn't cut it," said Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo. "They need to provide something that increases confidence so, for the first time ever, they're going to lift the curtain behind the scenes at Goldman Sachs."

Goldman declined to comment on the $5 billion goal or what new targets might be unveiled at the investor event in January. It referred Reuters to an interview on Tuesday in which Solomon said there would be no major disclosures.

"We've got very, very good businesses that we're very proud of and we'd like to evolve those businesses a little bit. I wouldn't expect any big reveal," he told Bloomberg TV.

The $5 billion target was at one time a crucial benchmark for whether Goldman could transform itself from a Wall Street trading house with stalling profits into a more diversified bank with potential to grow, analysts said.

In the early days of his tenure it was also an important metric for Solomon, who took the reins from longtime CEO Lloyd Blankfein in October 2018. The 57-year-old was a key architect of Goldman's overhaul plan in his prior role as operating chief, sources within the bank said.

Goldman executives said a year ago that the bank was ahead of schedule on the $5 billion goal.

There is a lot of appetite among investors for information about Goldman's progress reducing its reliance on unpredictable trading revenues and growing more stable businesses, some analysts said.

Solomon had initially planned to launch a strategic update in the spring of 2019. But he postponed it until January, saying he wanted to get it right rather than rush it.

Goldman has had little choice but to re-invent itself.

The bank's profits were stifled by tougher regulations after the 2007-2009 financial crisis, changing customer preferences and technology shifts that made some businesses less profitable.

Goldman was also more skewed than its rivals toward trading, and it has seen pretax earnings in that part of the business fall 84% from 2009 to 2018, according to regulatory filings. Those profits are down another 7% so far this year.

Goldman shares are trading at 0.9 times the value of its assets, among the lowest of the biggest U.S. banks.

By Matt Scuffham and Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. -0.17% 222.91 Delayed Quote.33.44%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY 0.19% 54.1 Delayed Quote.17.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aS.Africa's Absa to open New York office by end of the year
RE
06:30aOil falls after Trump downplays optimistic China trade reports
RE
06:30aHINDALCO INDUSTRIES : reports consolidated Q2 FY20 results
PU
06:25aSHANGHAI DONGZHENG AUTOMOTIVE FIN : Proposed election of independent non-executive director
PU
06:25aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Industry Turnover Index decreased 2.1%
PU
06:13aEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Whitebox places big bet on gunmaker Remington
RE
06:07aEXCLUSIVE : Goldman Sachs plans shift from revenue goal at first investor day
RE
06:02aWorld shares fall as Hong Kong violence unnerves investors
RE
06:02aUK economy dodges recession, but annual growth slowest since 2010
RE
06:00aChina October new bank loans dip to 22-month low, more easing expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group