Exclusive: Goldman props own money-market funds with $1 billion after heavy withdrawals

03/21/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The ticker symbol and logo for Goldman Sachs is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

Goldman Sachs Group Inc had to prop up two of its prime money-market portfolios this past week with more than $1 billion in capital due to heavy investor withdrawals, according to a disclosure filing with the U.S. securities regulator.

The Wall Street bank purchased $722.4 million in assets from its Goldman Sachs Financial Square Money Market Fund and $301.2 million from its Goldman Sachs Fund Square Prime Obligations Fund.

Its support came as markets had another violently volatile week over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and represents an extraordinary move in the staid money-market fund industry.

The bank, which disclosed the moves on Friday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, did not have an immediate comment.

Goldman repurchased securities from the funds on Thursday as combined net withdrawals at the two funds totalled $8.1 billion during a four-day stretch, according to the disclosure.

Industrywide, investors pulled tens of billions of dollars from prime money-market funds, which buy top-rated corporate debt and are seen as relatively risky compared to portfolios that heavily feature U.S. government debt obligations.

As a result, the U.S. Federal Reserve this past week rolled out three emergency credit programs to battle a global economic shutdown that has roiled the $3.8 trillion money-market mutual fund industry. The Fed is in effect encouraging banks to buy assets from those mutual funds, insulating the funds from having to sell assets at a discount if they come under pressure from households or firms wanting to withdraw money.

Weekly liquidity levels at the nearly $18 billion Goldman Sachs Fund Square Money Market Fund dropped to 34% on Thursday from 43% on Monday. SEC rules on weekly liquidity dictate that funds have to keep at least 30% of their portfolios in securities that can be converted to cash in five business days.

During that four-day stretch, investors made $6.84 billion in net withdrawals from the fund, Goldman disclosures show.

New SEC rules put in place after the 2007-2009 financial crisis give fund boards the discretion to introduce redemption fees of up to 2% to slow down investor withdrawals. They can also can put up gates for up to 10 business days.

Those moves, however, would not be welcomed by investors. That's why fund sponsors like Goldman can provide capital support so liquidity levels don't drop below the 30% threshold.

By Tim McLaughlin

