Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: Google can ward off EU antitrust probe into Fitbit deal with data pledge - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:01pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Fitbit Blaze watch is seen in front of a displayed Google logo in this illustration

By Foo Yun Chee

Google may be able to stave off a full-scale EU antitrust investigation into its planned $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit by pledging not to use Fitbit's health data to help it target ads, people familiar with the matter said.

The deal announced in November last year allows Google, a unit of Alphabet, to take on Apple and Samsung in the fitness tracking and smart watch market, alongside others including Huawei and Xiaomi.

Apple is the leader in the global wearables market with a 29.3% market share in the first quarter of 2020, followed by Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei, according to data from market research firm International Data Corp. Fitbit's share of the market was 3%.

Still, the deal has drawn heavy criticism from privacy advocates on both sides of the Atlantic, concerned that Google may use Fitbit's trove of health data to boost its dominance in online advertising and search.

Earlier this month, EU regulators asked rival makers of wearable devices, app developers and other online service providers as well as healthcare providers for their views.

Google could allay competition worries by offering a binding pledge to EU competition enforcers along the lines of its promise last year not to use Fitbit's health and wellness data for Google ads, the people said.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by July 20, declined to comment. The deadline for Google to offer concessions is July 13. Failure to do so will trigger a four-month long investigation following the end of the EU's preliminary review, sources said.

Google said the deal is about devices and not data.

"The wearables space is highly crowded, and we believe the combination of Google's and Fitbit's hardware efforts will increase competition in the sector, benefiting consumers and making the next generation of devices better and more affordable," a spokeswoman said.

"Throughout this process we have been clear about our commitment not to use Fitbit health and wellness data for Google ads and our responsibility to provide people with choice and control with their data," she said.

The U.S. Justice Department is also reviewing the deal while the Australian regulator said it could harm competition.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Frances Kerry and Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.79% 1515.58 Delayed Quote.12.26%
APPLE INC. 0.37% 382.335 Delayed Quote.29.87%
FITBIT, INC. 5.70% 6.585 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.38% 52800 End-of-day quote.-5.38%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 4.60% 16.84 End-of-day quote.56.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pAptahem enters a collaboration with University Health Network in Canada to test Apta-1 in a coronavirus model
AQ
02:51pAM BEST : Comments on Credit Ratings of Global Atlantic Financial Group Limited and Its Subsidiaries Following Acquisition Announcement
BU
02:51pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) Investors
BU
02:47pPORTNOY LAW : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of GEO Group Investors
GL
02:46pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand For Bio-based Polymers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:46pREYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Financing for Graham Packaging Company, Inc.
BU
02:42pSPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:41pEVEREST RE : Insurance® Announces New Head of Casualty Claims
PU
02:39pBrattle Economists Release Updated Assessment Through June 2020 on COVID-19 Impacts on Energy Industry
PR
02:38pATI Physical Therapy Welcomes Anne Berens as Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
3SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group