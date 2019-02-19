Exclusive Group : Further Advances Global VAD Reach with Acquisition of SecureWave in Israel

Exclusive Group, the value-added services and technologies (VAST) group,
today announced it is acquiring SecureWave, one of Israel’s leading
independent cybersecurity VADs. The move adds another advanced economy
to the worldwide market penetration of the Exclusive Group, establishes
an in-country presence within one of the world’s most significant
innovation hubs, and expands the Group’s service reach to the benefit of
its global customers and partners.
“This acquisition is about more than just filling in the gaps of our
EMEA footprint – it represents a fantastic opportunity to tap into a
significant new local market and use our in-country presence to extend
relationships with Israeli-based technology innovators,” said Olivier
Breittmayer, CEO at Exclusive Group. “In SecureWave we feel we have
identified a like-minded VAD business with a committed and successful
team who understand value. And as well as similar business principles,
we also share some of the same cybersecurity and cloud transformation
vendors in our portfolio, enabling our partners to gain immediate
benefits from this acquisition.”
Tel Aviv-based SecureWave is situated in the area known as ‘Silicon
Wadi’ – home to a high concentration of some of the most influential
technology businesses in the world. Its major vendors include Fortinet,
Nutanix and Infoblox – all of which are strategic to Exclusive’s cyber
and cloud transformation portfolios – and it trades with around 250
reseller, systems integrator and service provider partners. SecureWave’s
current CEO Moran Gerassi – who becomes Country Manager for Exclusive
Networks Israel – and other key management will remain in their roles to
ensure continuity and execute on an accelerated growth plan for the
business.
“On behalf of SecureWave’s staff and partner community, we are delighted
to join Exclusive Group on its journey as the world’s biggest global
specialist VAD in cyber and cloud,” said Moran Gerassi, CEO at
SecureWave. “I look forward to working closely with Exclusive teams and
partners around the world as we combine efforts to address new global
and local opportunities and pursue our next phase of growth together.”
-ends-
About Exclusive Group
Exclusive Group is building the world’s biggest specialist VAD in
cybersecurity and cloud transformation. Through its best-in-class
portfolio of market leaders and disruptive challengers, unique
reputation for innovative technology expertise, and global services and
logistics infrastructure, Exclusive Group creates opportunities across
the channel ecosystem by bridging skills gaps in cyber and cloud. With
50+ offices across five continents, and presence in over 100 countries,
Exclusive Group is the global value-added services and technologies
(VAST) group with a hybrid distribution model that is optimised for
volume but differentiated by value. Find out more at www.exclusive-group.com.
About SecureWave
SecureWave is a distribution company operating based on the Value Added
Distribution method, specialising in the field of data security and IT
infrastructure. SecureWave brings unique added value to the supply
chain, specialised in the commercial aspects of retail distribution, yet
with proven technical know-how and experience in the field.
SecureWave was founded with the goal of providing solutions for the
marketing channels in Israel, of identifying advanced vendors and
technologies throughout the world, and representing them in Israel while
tailoring them to the unique demands of the IT market in Israel.
