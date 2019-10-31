Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Hedge fund Sachem Head pushes Instructure to explore a sale - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:32pm EDT
Scott Ferguson, Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager for Sachem Head Capital Management LP, presents during the 2018 Sohn Investment Conference in New York

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management has built a stake in Instructure Inc and plans to push the U.S. educational software company to explore alternatives, including selling itself, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

New York-based Sachem Head, which has been buying Instructure's shares over time, wants the Salt Lake City-based company to pursue a full sale process, the sources said. The exact size of Sachem Head's position could not be determined.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. A spokesman for Sachem Head declined to comment. Instructure did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Instructure's stock price jumped as much as 6% on the news of Sachem Head's stake. It ended trading up 4.8% at $46.73, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.8 billion (£1.39 billion pounds).

Instructure's flagship learning management system, Canvas, is a market leader in the higher educational space, where it enjoys strong customer support and has recently begun to move into international markets.

One investor in Instructure is hedge fund Praesidium Investment Management Company, whose portfolio manager Kevin Oram presented the company as one of his best ideas at the recent Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference, citing Canvas' success.

Sachem Head believes Instructure, which has been a publicly-traded company since 2015, can generate interest among private equity as well as publicly-traded companies that want its education offerings, the sources said

Since January, Instructure's share price had gained 16%, lagging the Standard & Poor's 500 20.6% gain, in part because its employee development software product Bridge has failed to generate considerable market share, the sources added.

Instructure has announced plans to hold an analyst day on Dec. 3.

Sachem Head was founded in 2012 by Scott Ferguson and invests $3.2 billion on behalf of clients, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The fund recently called on Whitbread PLC to sell its Costa Coffee business before it was spun off to Coca-Cola Co. It also pushed Eagle Materials Inc to split its core businesses, before the company's board agreed to spin off its heavy materials and light materials businesses into two publicly traded entities.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Tom Brown)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WHITBREAD PLC 1.25% 4061 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pKANSAS CORN FARMERS : Speak Up During EPA Ethanol Comment Period
PU
05:52pU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | OCTOBER 31, 2019 Preliminary Results from the 2019 Census Test The U.S. Census Bureau published preliminary results today from the 2019 Census Test.
PU
05:52pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate Individual to a Key Administration Post
PU
05:47pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
05:46pPinterest quarterly revenue, forecast disappoint; shares plunge
RE
05:44pUK will not appoint new BoE chief before Dec. 12 election - official
RE
05:37pNew Wells Fargo CEO says he wants to fix problems, isn’t a 'wallflower'
RE
05:32pEXCLUSIVE : Hedge fund Sachem Head pushes Instructure to explore a sale - sources
RE
05:32pWeWork, former CEO Adam Neumann accused of pregnancy discrimination
RE
05:28pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : beats profit estimates, plans to boost marketing; shares surge
2ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
3BNP PARIBAS : BNP Paribas quarterly profit falls less than expected
4ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : Cuts Value of Juul Stake by $4.5 Billion -- 2nd Update
5METALLURGICAL CORPORATION OF CHINA L : Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group