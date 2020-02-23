Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finance minister says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/23/2020 | 10:28am EST
French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Riyadh

France is ready to support Lebanon financially - bilaterally or multilaterally - its finance minister said on Sunday, warning against mixing economic recovery in the small Mediterranean state with U.S.-led efforts to counter Iran in the region.

"France always stands ready to help Lebanon. It has always been the case in the past and it will be the case in the future..." Bruno Le Maire told Reuters at the end of a meeting of finance officials from the Group of 20 (G20) major economies.

"If there is any help required from Lebanon, France will be there."

Lebanon's long-brewing economic crisis spiraled last year as the country's capital inflows slowed and protests erupted against the ruling elite.

As the crisis deepens, hitting ordinary Lebanese hard, there is no sign of foreign aid. Western and Sunni-led Gulf Arab states that helped in the past have made clear that any support hinges on Beirut implementing long-delayed reforms to address root causes such as state corruption and bad governance.

Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Sunday the kingdom was in contact with allies and international bodies to coordinate any support for Lebanon on the basis of economic reforms proposed by Beirut.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team has discussed all possible options in recent meetings with Lebanese officials, who are seeking technical advice for tackling the crisis as Beirut mulls a plan for dealing with fast-approaching debt payments.

Le Maire said decisions by Lebanon's government were urgently needed to improve the situation on the ground.

"We want to move in the official fora and we think that the IMF might have a role to play at one stage, but it's up to the Lebanese government to decide," he said. "But if there is any need for help, either bilateral or multilateral, we stand ready to help."

Since protests erupted in October, Lebanon's currency has slumped by roughly 60% on a parallel market, dollars have become scarce, prices have been hiked and thousands of jobs have been shed.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government took office last month with the backing of Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Shi'ite group, and its allies, as Washington presses its policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran with wide-ranging sanctions.

"We know that there are ties between the two issues but we don't want to mix the issue of economic recovery in Lebanon, which is today the clear emergency, and the question of Iran," Le Maire added.

By Stephen Kalin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:42aG20 finance heads see modest growth pickup, to monitor coronavirus
RE
10:28aEXCLUSIVE : If Lebanon needs financial aid, France will be there, finance minister says
RE
10:12aAs Teck oil sands mine hopes for okay from Canada's Trudeau, 20 other projects on hold
RE
10:05aG20 finance heads wrap up meeting overshadowed by virus outbreak
RE
10:03aBanned Thai opposition party says junta helped 1MDB cover-up
RE
10:01aFrance should make more of the goods it needs as epidemic shows risk - finance minister
RE
09:57aClimate change gets first mention in G20 finance communique of Trump era - sources
RE
07:45aShifting sands of inflation unsettle top bankers at Riyadh G20 meeting
RE
07:15aSwiss Franc Climbs Against Euro, Leaving Central Bank in Bind
DJ
06:11aNAGUIB SAWIRIS : Sawiris in talks to buy 51% stake in Egypt state-owned mining firm
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : India clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state
2TURBOTAX MAKER INTUIT NEARS AGREEMENT TO BUY CREDIT KARMA FOR $7 BILLION: WSJ
3UK to press for Canada-style trade deal with EU when talks start in March
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : in Holocaust row about 'Hunters' series, anti-Semitic books
5ECHOSTAR CORPORATION : Hughes fears Indian closure, bank disruptions over unpaid fees

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group