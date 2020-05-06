Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: India's Zomato targets push into alcohol deliveries - document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Extended nationwide lockdown to slow spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi

By Aditya Kalra

Indian food delivery company Zomato aims to branch out into delivering alcohol, according to a document seen by Reuters, as it seeks to cash in on high demand for booze during the country's coronavirus lockdown.

Zomato has already diversified into grocery deliveries as the restrictions on movement shuttered some restaurants and people hesitated to order outside food due to fears of catching the disease.

Alcohol stores, closed nationwide on March 25, were allowed to re-open this week, generating queues of hundreds of people outside some outlets in some cities and leading to baton charges by police to enforce social distancing protocols.

To deter the large crowds, New Delhi authorities introduced a "Special Corona Fee" of 70% on top of retail alcohol prices, while Mumbai shut its liquor stores within two days of reopening them.

There is currently no legal provision for home deliveries of alcohol in India, something that industry body International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) is lobbying to change in conjunction with Zomato and others.

"We believe that a technology-enabled home delivery based solution can promote responsible consumption of alcohol," Mohit Gupta, Zomato's CEO for food delivery, wrote in a business proposal to ISWAI.

The legal age for drinking alcohol varies from state to state, ranging between 18 and 25 years.

Zomato would target "areas that are relatively less affected by COVID-19," Gupta wrote in the unpublished document, submitted to ISWAI in mid-April and seen by Reuters.

Zomato did not respond to a request for comment.

ISWAI's executive chairman Amrit Kiran Singh said states should allow alcohol deliveries to help boost state revenues hit by the lockdown.

"The challenge is to ensure revenue from alcohol continues to be available," he told Reuters. "...It is imperative they (states) reduce the load on the retail counter ... by encouraging home delivery."

India's alcohol drinks market was worth almost $27.2 billion in 2018, according to the most recent figures from London-based research group IWSR Drinks Market Analysis.

Backed by Ant Financial - an affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding - Zomato bought Uber's Indian food delivery business in January.

Its main local rival is Swiggy, which is backed by China's Tencent and which Singh said ISWAI had also contacted.

Swiggy also declined to comment.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Euan Rocha and John Stonestreet)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 1.35% 38.99 Delayed Quote.-47.01%
CARLSBERG A/S 2.25% 846.6 Delayed Quote.-16.80%
DIAGEO PLC 1.14% 2755.5 Delayed Quote.-15.25%
PERNOD RICARD 0.41% 133.85 Real-time Quote.-16.37%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.08% 400 End-of-day quote.-2.15%
UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED 3.40% 970.1 End-of-day quote.-0.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Dubai Insurance Company (PSC)
BU
10:56aSTERLING TRADING TECH : Names Freddy Zainal as Director of Business Development
BU
10:55aDr. Colin Chinn, Former Joint Staff Surgeon, Joins Humanetics Medical Advisory Board
BU
10:54aCCOs shine during an otherwise dark period in human history
PU
10:54aOCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM : Q1 2020 Earnings Release​
PU
10:54aVEDANTA : reiterate commitment to Rajasthan
PU
10:54aSHAWCOR ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS, THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020 AT 9 : 00am ET
AQ
10:53aENENSYS TECHNOLOGIES : eMBMS with ENENSYS' Middleware enabled in Bittium Tough Mobile™ 2
AQ
10:52aPREMIER INC. : Puts Unmatched Insights at Clinicians' Fingertips with Launch of Perinatal Quality Dashboard
BU
10:52aOil's 'Relief Rally' Stalls after Prices Double
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Barclays is Neutral
2DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
4BMW AG : BMW : cuts outlook, sees coronavirus pain lasting all year
5HUNTER DOUGLAS NV : HUNTER DOUGLAS : RESULTS Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group