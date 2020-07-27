Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Italy working to create single broadband champion independent of TIM - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:07pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarter in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan

Italy's government is studying a plan to create a single ultra-fast broadband network that could initially be majority-owned by phone incumbent Telecom Italia (TIM) but would grant equal access to all market players, a person close to the matter told Reuters.

Rome is trying to broker a deal between former phone monopoly TIM and Open Fiber, which is controlled by utility Enel and state lender CDP, to merge their fibre assets and create a national champion.

But differences over issues such as governance and regulation have created a deadlock.

TIM, which has both a retail and a wholesale arm, has repeatedly said it wants to keep control of any merged entity with Open Fiber, while European regulations favour the adoption of a non-vertically integrated model outside TIM's control.

To end the stalemate, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri asked TIM and Enel to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by the end of July, Reuters exclusively reported on July 11.

Governance of the future single network should be structured to guarantee "its independence from the incumbent", said the source asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The source said Rome was drawing on the Openreach model used in the United Kingdom while at the same time keeping network ownership structure open to other operators.

"The next few days will be crucial," the source said.

Openreach is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT which runs Britain's nationwide broadband network as a legally separate entity. BT and rivals such as Sky and TalkTalk use its lines to provide broadband to their customers.

Under the government's proposal, still to be finalised, other phone operators would be invited to invest in the single grid, the source said, adding TIM was ready to accept such a condition.

Rome stepped up pressure to create a single network after TIM started talks with U.S. private equity fund KKR about selling 40% of its secondary, or last-mile, copper and fibre network, which could become the embryo of a single network.

A second source, also asking not to be named, said a binding offer from KKR could come as early as this week.

The Treasury, TIM, Enel and KKR all declined to comment.

By Giuseppe Fonte
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEL S.P.A. -0.29% 7.921 Delayed Quote.12.33%
KKR & CO. INC. 1.57% 35.205 Delayed Quote.18.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Completes the First Review of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement for the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe HTML File
PU
03:36pIMF board approves $4.3 bln loan to help South Africa to fight pandemic
RE
03:36pC$ gains along with higher oil prices as greenback sinks
RE
03:36pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : H.R. 2795, Wildlife Corridors Conservation Act of 2019
PU
03:33pSoybeans firm on more sales to China, gains limited on good U.S. weather
RE
03:21pInspector general to review U.S. EPA vehicle emissions rewrite
RE
03:21pItaly's intesa sanpaolo sees takeover bid for ubi destined for full success - spokesman
RE
03:21pENGINEER'S BEST FRIEND : How a dog-like robot is helping Ford retool plants
RE
03:19pU.S. CDC Reports 564 New Deaths Due To Coronavirus As Of July 26
RE
03:19pU.s. cdc reports 61,795 new coronavirus cases as of yesterday; total cases now 4,225,687 vs 4,163,892 in previous report on july 26
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
3SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
4BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push
5MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Pandemic turns Europe's retail sector on its head as shoppers stay close to home

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group