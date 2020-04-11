Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive - JPMorgan Chase to raise mortgage borrowing standards as economic outlook darkens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 06:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the United States' largest lender by assets, is raising borrowing standards this week for most new home loans as the bank moves to mitigate lending risk stemming from the novel coronavirus disruption.

From Tuesday, customers applying for a new mortgage will need a credit score of at least 700, and will be required to make a down payment equal to 20% of the home's value.

The change highlights how banks are quickly shifting gears to respond to the darkening U.S. economic outlook and stress in the housing market, after measures to contain the virus put 16 million people out of work and plunged the country into recession.

"Due to the economic uncertainty, we are making temporary changes that will allow us to more closely focus on serving our existing customers," Amy Bonitatibus, chief marketing officer for JPMorgan Chase's home lending business, told Reuters.

The bank was the fourth largest U.S. mortgage lender in 2019, according to industry publication Inside Mortgage Finance.

The changes should help JPMorgan reduce its exposure to borrowers who unexpectedly lose their job, suffer a decline in wages, or whose homes lose value. The bank said the change will also free up staff to handle a surge in mortgage refinance requests, which are taking longer to process due to staff working from home and non-essential businesses being closed.

Refinancing requests jumped to their highest level in more than a decade last month as average rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, the most popular home loan, fell to near record lows, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

JPMorgan would not disclose the current minimum requirements for its various mortgage products, but the average down payment across the housing market is around 10%, according to the MBA.

The new credit standards do not apply to JPMorgan's roughly four million existing mortgage customers, or to low and moderate income borrowers who qualify for its "DreaMaker" product, which requires a minimum 3% down payment and 620 credit score.

The U.S. housing market had been on a steady footing earlier this year, but with a deepening recession and would-be home buyers unable to view properties or close purchases due to social distancing measures, the health crisis now threatens to derail the sector.

The residential mortgage market is already under strain after borrower requests to delay mortgage payments rose 1,900% in the second half of March, Reuters reported.

The National Association of Realtors last month said home sales could fall by around 10% in the short-term, compared to historical sales for this time of year. A Federal Reserve March consumer survey said home prices were expected grow 1.32% over the year, the lowest reading since the survey began in 2013.

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pU.S. senators press Saudi officials to put oil cut in motion
RE
06:49pCanadian legislators approve wage subsidy as coronavirus spreads
RE
06:37pMexican president's nationalist oil vision fuels standoff with Saudis
RE
06:27pEXCLUSIVE : Macy's taps Lazard to bolster finances as coronavirus saps sales - sources
RE
06:17pMexican president's nationalist oil vision fuels standoff with Saudis
RE
06:10pExclusive - JPMorgan Chase to raise mortgage borrowing standards as economic outlook darkens
RE
05:13pSULLIVAN, CRAMER IN CALL WITH SENIOR SAUDI OFFICIALS : Need Action on Decreasing Oil Production
PU
04:24pCongressional Republicans nix Democratic bid for broader coronavirus relief
RE
03:08pWarehouse workers risk COVID-19 to ship Gucci shades, face cream, sofas
RE
02:53pCABINET SECRETARIAT OF BHUTAN : Press Release
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : NHS working with Google, Apple on app to track coronavirus contact - Sunday Times
2Airlines want U.S. Treasury to scrap proposal to make some grant money repayable
3ROSEN, A TOP FIRM, Continues Investigation of TAL Education Group; Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K..
4DTE ENERGY COMPANY : High winds in Monday's forecast; DTE prepares for possible outages
5FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Toyama governor vows to help boost Avigan output amid virus pandemi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group