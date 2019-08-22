Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: KKR explores $5 billion sale of Epicor Software - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 02:59pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - Buyout firm KKR & Co Inc is exploring a sale of Epicor Software Corp that could value the U.S. enterprise resource planning software provider at close to $5 billion (4.08 billion pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Companies such as Epicor that generate recurring revenue through business software sales have been popular targets for the private equity industry. The sources said that Epicor will likely attract interest from other buyout firms.

KKR is working with an investment bank on an auction for Epicor, the sources said, cautioning that no deal is certain and requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

KKR declined to comment, while Epicor did not respond to a request for comment.

Based in Austin, Texas, Epicor is a provider of application software to mid-sized companies in various retail, distribution and manufacturing sectors. It has 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of around $350 million, according to one of the sources.

KKR acquired Epicor from Apax Partners in 2016 for $3.3 billion, including debt. Apax acquired Epicor in 2011, taking it private, and merged it with another newly acquired technology peer, Activant Solutions Inc, in a $2 billion deal.

Under KKR, Epicor has been acquisitive, snapping up many small-business software vendors.

The software sector has been one of KKR's most prominent investment areas. Its previous deals include BMC Software, Exact Software, MYOB, Epicor, Onestream, iValua and Visma.

Some technology-focused private equity firms, such as Thoma Bravo LLC and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, devote much of their funds to investments in business software firms.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Joshua Franklin and Chibuike Oguh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KKR & CO INC -0.39% 25.63 Delayed Quote.30.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rise As Federal Reserve Officials Push Back Against Rate-cut Bets
DJ
03:38pS&P 500 stalls as U.S. employment, manufacturing data offset
RE
03:37pBig Banks Struggled With Fed Communications Ahead of July FOMC
DJ
03:36pIs the U.S. economy sinking or the strongest ever? For the Fed, no clear answer
RE
03:33pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : 2019 Agricultural Policy and Outlook Conference
PU
03:33pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA Educational Trust Golf for Scholarships Outing Recap
PU
03:27pSouth Korea to scrap intelligence-sharing pact with Japan amid dispute over history
RE
03:19pDollar declines as markets uncertain about Powell's speech in Jackson Hole
RE
03:19pDollar declines as markets uncertain about Powell's speech in Jackson Hole
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback
5Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group