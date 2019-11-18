Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: KKR taps CK Infrastructure, buyout groups for Goodpack sale-sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 10:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

KKR & Co. has tapped Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and buyout groups including Blackstone and Sweden's EQT AB to gauge buying interest for Singapore-based Goodpack, an intermediate bulk container maker, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Working with advisors, private equity group (PE) KKR has reached out to more than a dozen potential buyers as it seeks bids for a deal that could give Goodpack a valuation of at least $2 billion (£1.5 billion), the sources said.

If successful, this would rank as one of the largest PE-backed sales in the past few years in Asia, excluding Japan and Australia, according to data from Refinitiv.

The names of the potential bidders have not been reported previously. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

KKR, EQT and Blackstone declined to comment, while there was no immediate response from CK Infrastructure, which is part of an empire founded by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing.

"There are a lot of parties looking at this high-profile auction. This is not a small and cheap deal, so people are keen to do a lot of work on this one," said one banker familiar with the sale process.

Indicative bids are due in early December, they said.

KKR acquired Goodpack for about S$1.4 billion (£794.1 million) in 2014 and delisted it from Singapore Exchange. Since then, Goodpack changed its senior management, expanded into new markets such as food and chemicals and opened new offices in Europe and the United States.

One source said KKR was seeking a price above $2 billion, given the rise in valuations of infrastructure assets in the past few years and Goodpack's expansion.

Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, a subsidiary of Macquarie Group, and U.S.-based Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, that has raised billions of dollars, are among those eyeing Goodpack, the sources said.

Macquarie Group declined to comment, while there was no response from Stonepeak.

Sources said some of the interested parties have held meetings with Goodpack and KKR's management to get a better understanding of the business.

Goodpack caters to global customers in the rubber, chemical, automotive and food-processing sectors. It has a fleet of four million steel intermediate bulk containers, with operations across 80 countries and a network of about 5,000 delivery and collection points.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Anshuman Daga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD 0.73% 54.85 End-of-day quote.-7.66%
EQT AB 0.24% 103.75 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED -0.95% 137.81 End-of-day quote.26.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:02aBABSON COLLEGE : Receives $50 Million from The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
PR
12:02aBACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS : MotorTrend Names Ram Heavy Duty 2020 Truck of the Year®
PR
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : to be Exclusive Latin American Provider to Project Twenty21, Europe's Largest Medical Cannabis Study with 20,000 Patients
AQ
12:02aEXONE : Expands Collaboration with Elnik Systems and DSH Technologies to Improve Sintering Standards for Metal 3D Printing
BU
12:02aCybercriminals' Holiday Traditions May Cost Consumers Hundreds of Dollars
BU
12:02aEXONE : Announces Collaboration with ANSYS to Develop Simulation Software for Sintering of 3D Printed Metal Parts
BU
12:02aEXONE : Debuts Production Model of X1 25PRO™ Metal 3D Printer at Formnext
BU
12:01aEssentium Boosts Leadership in Industrial-Scale Additive Manufacturing with Launch of High Temperature Materials and New HSE Models
BU
11/18KrisEnergy to Sell Interest in Indonesia Oil-Gas Project to BP
DJ
11/18COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Australia CBA insurance arm pleads guilty to cold-calling offences
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
3BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
4Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
5T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group