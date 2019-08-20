Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Lotus Midstream mulls reversing West Texas to Cushing pipeline - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 02:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub in Cushing

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Lotus Midstream LLC may reverse flows on a line now sending crude from West Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma, the main hub for pricing U.S. crude futures, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, an unusual move that could lift U.S. benchmark prices by draining supplies.

Reversing the flow on a portion of Lotus's Centurion pipeline would send oil on a circuitous route from the country's main storage hub at Cushing to the its top shale field in West Texas and then via new pipelines into Gulf Coast export hubs, they said.

But with the operators of the new pipelines offering discounted prices to attract shippers and as oil in West Texas fetching higher prices than in Cushing, the reversal would be lucrative for shippers, traders and analysts said.

"Centurion is always evaluating the best ways to serve its shippers," said Lotus spokeswoman Casey Nikoloric, declining further comment.

Centurion, which consists of two lines rated at 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) combined, had the smaller line flowing to West Texas. But in 2014 former owner Occidental Petroleum shifted its direction to Cushing to take advantage of the then-deep discounts on shale in the Permian Basin.

Lotus is considering reversing the flows on either its Centurion North Line, which has 110,000 bpd of capacity, or the South Line, with 60,000 bpd capacity, the people said.

Permian output has risen to 4.3 million bpd from 1.68 million bpd since that reversal, helping drive U.S. crude exports this year above 3 million bpd, according to U.S. government data. Three new pipelines from the Permian will increase existing capacity by two-thirds, with about 2.5 million bpd in additional space.

Reversing one line would support crude prices at Cushing as storage there is drained, and restrain Midland prices that have risen with the startup of new Plains All American Pipeline LP and EPIC Midstream Holdings LLC's lines, traders and shippers said.

"The Midland differential to Cushing would be a lower premium than expected," one U.S. trader said. "The reversal would help pull down Cushing (inventories) faster," he added.

Inventories at Cushing fell to 44.8 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 9, after peaking at 53.5 million in mid-June.

On Tuesday, Midland crude for October delivery traded 25 cents a barrel above the Cushing benchmark, traders said. Houston prices for September delivery traded at a $2 per barrel premium.

"It would actually have an enormous psychological impact on market even if the flow isn't huge," an oil trader said. "To be able to swing from Cushing back into Midland would be very, very interesting."

Crude volumes on the Centurion pipeline fell to 126,000 bpd last month from a 2019 peak of 230,000 bpd in February, according to market intelligence firm Genscape. February volumes were boosted by the use of drag reducing agents, it said.

"We expect flows to taper off as spot shipments favour new capacity to the Gulf, and the Centurion pipeline has been the canary in the coal mine for that," said Ryan Saxton, Genscape's director of oil and midstream.

(Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Collin Eaton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTURION CORP LTD 0.00% 0.41 End-of-day quote.-1.20%
EATON CORPORATION PLC -0.86% 78.43 Delayed Quote.12.61%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.70% 60.08 Delayed Quote.7.76%
MIDLAND HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.68% 1.21 End-of-day quote.-19.33%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -0.31% 45.4312 Delayed Quote.-27.39%
WTI 0.36% 56.15 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:53pTrump looking at possible U.S. tax cuts but not now
RE
02:49pU.S. CONSERVATIVES SAY FACEBOOK NEEDS 'SIGNIFICANT WORK' TO ADDRESS CONCERNS : former senator
RE
02:44pSafe havens rise as recession concerns trigger easing bets
RE
02:44pSafe havens rise as recession concerns trigger easing bets
RE
02:31pArgentine peso gains after central bank sells dollar reserves
RE
02:30pEXCLUSIVE : Lotus Midstream mulls reversing West Texas to Cushing pipeline - sources
RE
02:27pFacebook's Libra faces EU antitrust probe - Bloomberg
RE
02:23pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet - 19 August 2019
PU
02:22pLatin America lacks ammunition to fight global economic slowdown
RE
02:16pHuawei founder details 'battle mode' reform plan to beat U.S. crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal
4BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
5NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group