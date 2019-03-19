Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Lyft's IPO already oversubscribed - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
The Lyft logo is seen on ride-hailing car in Manhattan in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lyft Inc's initial public offering (IPO) is oversubscribed based on commitments made so far by investors, making it more likely that the ride-hailing startup will fetch or even exceed the $23 billion (17.3 billion pounds) valuation it is seeking, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Lyft started its IPO road show on Monday and has spent the last two days meeting with investors in New York, the sources said. It has set an indicative IPO price range of $62 to $68 per share and is set to price the IPO on March 28.

The exact level of oversubscription could not be learned. The sources cautioned that the IPO price is still uncertain and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Lyft declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35pWATT GLOBAL MEDIA : U.S. Top Egg Companies report released
PU
04:35pWATT GLOBAL MEDIA : Poultry Nutrition & Feed Survey findings reflect industry optimism and consumer impact for 2019
PU
04:35pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : March 19, 2019 - Churchill Mining Plc and Planet Mining Pty Ltd, formerly ARB/12/14 v. Republic of Indonesia (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/14 and 12/40) Decision on Annulment (March 18, 2019)
PU
04:35pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : March 19, 2019 - Churchill Mining Plc and Planet Mining Pty Ltd, formerly ARB/12/40 v. Republic of Indonesia (ICSID Case No. ARB/12/40 and 12/14) Decision on Annulment (March 18, 2019)
PU
04:34pWall Street gives up gains on news of troubled trade talks
RE
04:32pCanada budget offers plenty of perks ahead of federal election
RE
04:26pMaterials Tick Down Ahead of Fed -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:18pU.S. Government Bonds Fall as Fed Meeting Begins
DJ
04:17pEnergy Down as Oil Rally Stalls at $60/Barrel -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:16pEXCLUSIVE : Lyft's IPO already oversubscribed - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks and oil touch 2019 highs; sterling rides Brexit twists
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Germany's forced marriage may not work
3PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Raises Volkswagen Stake and Dividend
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Revlon, Tesla, Norsk Hydro, Apple
5AIRBUS SE : Ethiopia and Indonesia crash parallels heap pressure on Boeing

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.