Exclusive: Markets underpricing 'no-deal' Brexit risk, ECB's Draghi told EU leaders

The officials reported Draghi as telling EU leaders last week that the ECB, the Bank of England and the European Commission had made all the necessary preparations for the "no-deal" scenario, expected to be highly disruptive.

But Draghi also said that private sector preparations were still incomplete and stressed that markets were underpricing the risks.

"He said that markets are underpricing the no-deal risk," one euro zone official said.

