Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Markets underpricing 'no-deal' Brexit risk, ECB's Draghi told EU leaders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:14pm EDT
ECB President Draghi arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Financial markets are not fully pricing in the risk of Britain's exit from the European Union without a deal, European Central Bank head Mario Draghi told EU leaders last week, according to accounts of several senior officials in the bloc.

The officials reported Draghi as telling EU leaders last week that the ECB, the Bank of England and the European Commission had made all the necessary preparations for the "no-deal" scenario, expected to be highly disruptive.

But Draghi also said that private sector preparations were still incomplete and stressed that markets were underpricing the risks.

"He said that markets are underpricing the no-deal risk," one euro zone official said.

(Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska and Alastair Macdonald; writing by Jan Strupczewski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pGS1 UK : Preparing for food labelling changes post-Brexit
PU
02:42pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. orders foreign firms to further cut oil deals with Venezuela
RE
02:35pRadford Taylor Partners Encourages Employees to Donate Time
SE
02:27pU.S. GDP Growth Revised Down to 2.2% Rate in Fourth Quarter -- Update
DJ
02:17pBenchmark yields higher, stocks mixed with eye on trade, growth outlook
RE
02:14pEXCLUSIVE : Markets underpricing 'no-deal' Brexit risk, ECB's Draghi told EU leaders
RE
02:06pMFBF MONTANA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : FUSION Conference brings together ag committees, inspirational ideas
PU
02:06pOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : High-level experts convene for 3rd Joint IEA-IEF-OPEC Technical Meeting on the Interactions between Physical and Financial Energy Markets
PU
02:06pSuncor says fire extinguished at Alberta oil sands upgrader
RE
02:02pBenchmark yields higher, stocks mixed with eye on trade, growth outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
5EASYJET : Passengers stranded after Iceland's WOW air collapses

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.