Exclusive Media Availability with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti

09/23/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Mayor Garcetti and Leaders Reveal Transportation’s Nexus to Housing, Economy and Resiliency

Mobility 21:

WHAT:

Media availability for one-on-one Q&A with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and transportation experts at the Mobility 21 Summit. Speakers will provide insight into transportation’s nexus with opportunities and challenges Southern California faces in addressing affordable housing, bolstering the economy and developing resiliency to address our region’s vulnerabilities to climate change, natural disasters and an aging infrastructure system.

 

 

WHEN:

Media Availability: 12:20 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

 

Summit Conference Duration: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

 

 

WHERE:

 

Registration foyer, Disneyland Hotel, 1150 Magic Way, Anaheim, CA 92802

 

 

PARKING:

Hosted self-parking for media at the hotel.

 

 

WHO:

 

Elected officials and dignitaries speaking at the Media Availability include:

  1. Hon. Eric Garcetti, Mayor, City of Los Angeles and First Vice Chair, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority
  2. Hon. James T. Butts, Chairman, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Mayor, City of Inglewood
  3. Kome Ajise, Executive Director, Southern California Association of Governments
  4. Lucy Dunn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Orange County Business Council, Commissioner, California Transportation Commission
  5. Paul Granillo, President and Chief Executive Officer, Inland Empire Economic Partnership
  6. Phillip A. Washington, Chief Executive Officer, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority
  7. Dr. Raymond Wolfe, Executive Director, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority

 

WHY:

Mobility 21 is a transportation coalition of 10,000 public and private sector members throughout Southern California. For the past 18 years, Mobility 21 has demonstrated regional coordination and the power of collaboration.

 

 

NOTE:

Prior to the media availability, Mayor Garcetti will speak in the luncheon general session at 12:00 p.m. Media is invited to attend the entire conference, “Beyond the Limits.” Topics covered to include: innovation in transportation, mobility on demand, zero emissions, the new era of goods movement, workforce development, tolling and the future of transit ridership.

Please contact Kristin Slocum at kslocum@mobility21.com to request media credentials. Conference attendees and members of the media are encouraged to use #Mobility21.

 


© Business Wire 2019
