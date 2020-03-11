Exclusive: Mexico to invite oil and gas investment, no auctions for now

Herrera said the government will unveil an energy plan that will detail where and how much private firms can invest.

"It's not just a general outline, we're going to tell them this project here, here and here, this amount and size is open to investment," Herrera said in an interview on the sidelines of a banking conference in the seaside resort city of Acapulco.

Under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico has pursued a more statist approach to the energy sector, but some members of his administration believe attracting more private capital is vital for lifting growth.

