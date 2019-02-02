Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Mobile network operator's body GSMA considers crisis meeting over Huawei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/02/2019 | 08:25am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing

PARIS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Mobile communications industry body GSMA has proposed a crisis meeting to discuss a plan to ban Huawei 5G equipment in the European Union amid mounting industry concerns that such a move could set operators back by years.

The European Commission is weighing a de-facto ban on Huawei's 5G network equipment for next-generation mobile networks due to security concerns, sources told Reuters.

Some Western countries, including the United States and Australia, have restricted Huawei from building next-generation mobile networks and Germany is considering whether to do so.

GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd, had written to members proposing to put the debate around Huawei onto the agenda of its next board meeting, a spokesman for the federation told Reuters on Saturday.

The meeting will be held in late February on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress, the industry's biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona.

"It is to be confirmed for now," he said.

As many operators are relying on Huawei to build out 5G networks, a de-facto ban would be a considerable setback for Europe's efforts to stay competitive in communications, with implications for connected factories, self-driving cars and medical technology.

Deutsche Telekom has said it would set its plans to roll out the new services back by two years.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine in Frankfurt, Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:25aEXCLUSIVE : Mobile network operator's body GSMA considers crisis meeting over Huawei
RE
07:55aUK would regret no-deal Brexit 'for ever' - Greg Clark
RE
07:29aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : provides 5,000 metric tons of food grains to Nigeria in stock rotation exercise of its Regional Food Security Reserve
PU
07:15aWHY THE FED MADE A U-TURN : Perceived Risks to Growth Shifted
DJ
05:47aTAKE FIVE : Dogs and Pigs - World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
03:54aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2018-19 (Series VI) issued Price; Issue Price of the Bond during this subscription period shall be Rs.3,326 per gram with Settlement date February 12, 2019
PU
03:54aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : GST Revenue collection for January 2019 crossed one lakh crore rupees
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
01:07aEast African nations approve individual trade pacts with EU if joint deal not reached
RE
02/01China's COFCO buys million-tonne batch of U.S. soybeans
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'Good vibe' U.S.-China trade talks followed by soybean purchases
2HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : GE Gets Army Engine Pact; Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney Venture 'Disappointed'
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil profit tops estimates as production rebounds
4EVOLUS INC : EVOLUS : FDA approves cheaper Botox rival to treat frown lines
5BASF : Germany's new industrial strategy under fire

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.