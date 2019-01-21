Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Modi considers cheap loans, other help for small Indian businesses - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 08:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with the media inside the parliament premises on the first day of the winter session, in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering offering cheap loans and free accidental insurance coverage to millions of small businesses, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, as he tries to placate a key voter bloc ahead of a general election due by May.

Small business groups have been critical of the Modi government in the past year after many firms were squeezed by a shock move to ban high-value currency notes in 2016, followed by a hasty implementation of a nation-wide goods and services tax (GST) that raised their compliance costs.

In a bid to win them back, and following election losses in five states last month, the government run by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently announced GST concessions and tweaked an ecommerce policy in favour of small traders.

More measures are now being planned, said the sources, who declined to be named as the information was not public.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The sources did not quantify the amount the series of measures would cost the government, as details are still being worked out.

The government is working on offering a discount of 2 percentage points on loans for businesses with annual sales of less than 50 million rupees ($701,754), the sources said, and would compensate banks for costs.

Small businesses with a top credit rating can get loans from banks at about 9-10 percent, while lower-rated businesses can be charged around 13-14 percent.

But only about 4 percent of the 70 million small enterprises in India have access to bank credit, said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the Confederation of All India Traders.

He said 30 percent of their loans come from the country's shadow banking sector, while more than half are provided by private money lenders at rates as high as 25 percent a month.

One of the sources said the government may also ask banks to open a special window for increasing the credit flow to small businesses, which will ensure greater availability of loans.

The government is also planning to provide free accidental insurance coverage of up to 1 million rupees to small businesses with annual sales of up to 100 million rupees, the sources said.

"Employees of small traders may also get discounts on opting for state-backed insurance schemes," one of the sources said.

The government has not yet decided if the moves would be announced before the interim budget on Feb. 1, the sources said.

The government is also considering a pension programme for retired traders registered with the government, and a further discount on interest rates paid on loans to women traders.

($1 = 71.2500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Martin Howell)

By Aftab Ahmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01aSwitzerland-based KRONN Ventures inked an agreement with global digital currency exchange Bitforex
GL
08:49aEnergy group Total to approve Nigeria's Ikike project in coming months
RE
08:48aIMF cuts global growth outlook, cites trade war and weak Europe
RE
08:28aEXCLUSIVE : Modi considers cheap loans, other help for small Indian businesses - sources
RE
08:17aIn win for tech giants, EU copyright reforms stalled
RE
08:15aShutdown Hits Industries Nationwide
DJ
08:10aOil edges down as slowing China economy undermines markets
RE
07:59aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : 15 African researchers to receive £1.5M to conduct research on impacts of climate change in Africa
PU
07:59aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Auction for Sale (Issue) of New Government Stocks
PU
07:40aChina's Huawei in unprecedented media blitz as it battles heightened scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2Oil edges down as slowing China economy undermines markets
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split
4HENKEL : HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA: Increased investments from 2019 / Outlook for fiscal 2019 / Mid- to long-term f..
5TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Elliott calls on Telecom Italia to press ahead with full network split

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.