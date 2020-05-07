Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Norwegian Cruise Line has enough cash for 18 months of no revenue - CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 02:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings cruise ship Marina arrives at the Havana bay

By Helen Coster and Joshua Franklin

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd's $3.5 billion (2.8 billion pounds) in cash on hand will be enough to bankroll the company for "at least 18 months" without any new revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic that has halted voyages, Chief Executive Frank Del Rio said on Thursday.

"That's enough to cover our cash burn under a zero-revenue environment for at least 18 months, not 12, 18 months," Del Rio told Reuters in a phone interview.

The comments come a day after Norwegian completed a $2.4 billion fundraising through debt and equity offerings, giving the idled cruise operator needed funds to survive extended voyage suspensions due to the pandemic.

"So unless you want to make the case that this pandemic is going to close us down more than a year and a half into almost 2022, we believe the company is in a great financial position, has all the cash and liquidity needed to survive a prolonged lay-up and be in a position to come out strong," he added.

Del Rio said he hopes the company will restart operations at some time in the third quarter, and that it is seeing high demand for cruises in Asia.

The company's larger rival, Carnival Corp, said on Monday it plans to resume some cruises beginning Aug. 1, pending continued efforts to coordinate with government officials.

The possibility there will be no cruises in 12 months is "near zero," Del Rio said.

To help prepare for a resumption of business, Norwegian is consulting with former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb to develop health protocols, which may include improving and increasing the frequency of disinfecting and cleaning, Del Rio said.

In an interview with USA Today on March 9, Gottlieb said, "It's an awful risk to pack a lot of people on a cruise ship."

The Miami-headquartered company faces proposed class-action lawsuits alleging it made false and misleading statements to the market and customers about COVID-19 - the illness caused by the novel coronavirus - and its impact on its business. The company has said the allegations are without merit.

In March, Florida's attorney general announced an investigation related to Norwegian's marketing to customers during the coronavirus outbreak, based on allegations it downplayed the severity and highly contagious nature of the virus in an effort to sell cruises.

Other attorneys general and governmental agencies are conducting similar investigations, according to the company.

"Cruise ships can be among the healthiest places in the world to be during a pandemic," Del Rio said on Thursday. "It is a controlled environment."

However, some of the earliest large COVID-19 outbreak clusters were aboard huge cruise ships in which thousands of passengers and crew were packed in tight quarters as the virus quickly spread.

Norwegian's shares, which have lost almost 80% of their market value this year, were up 7.3% to $11.93 on the New York Stock Exchange amid a broader market rally.

(Reporting by Helen Coster and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25pPet Poison Control Center has 100% Increase in Calls Related to Household Cleaning Concerns
SE
02:23pBeijing opens financial markets further amid tension with Washington
RE
02:22pChinalco tests workers for coronavirus at Peru's Toromocho mine after confirmed case
RE
02:16pNever had it so bad? Plague, weather and war did worse to the UK economy
RE
02:13pNasdaq tracks yearly gains on PayPal boost
RE
02:08pU.S. will not require automakers to recall 56 mln Takata air bag inflators
RE
02:07pLuxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic
RE
02:06pU.S. REACHES SETTLEMENT TO RECOVER OVER $49 MILLION INVOLVING MALAYSIA'S 1MDB : Doj
RE
02:04pEXCLUSIVE : Norwegian Cruise Line has enough cash for 18 months of no revenue - CEO
RE
02:04pShell Midstream offers Mars Sour crude storage as offshore producers keep pumping
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial R..
5CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group