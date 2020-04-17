Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Norwegian Cruise taps Goldman Sachs to explore stake sale - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 07:20pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Goldman Sachs sign is displayed inside the company's post on the floor of the NYSE in New York

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to explore financing options that could include the sale of a stake in the company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Norwegian's attempt to bolster is finances comes as cruise operators have been forced to suspend their operations due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. They have been left out of a $2.3 trillion stimulus package that U.S. lawmakers have adopted to support the economy and provide aid to troubled companies.

Among the options Norwegian Cruise is considering is a stake sale known as private investment in public equity (PIPE), the sources said. The company is in talks with several private equity firms about a PIPE deal, the sources added.

The sources, who requested anonymity as the deliberations are confidential, cautioned that no deal is certain. Norwegian Cruise did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Several companies have turned to PIPE deals in recent weeks to bolster their finances, including car e-commerce platform Carvana Co, payment firm EVO Payments Inc, and online real estate broker Redfin Corp.

Cruise lines have been rushing to bolster their cash coffers through equity and debt offerings following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to outbreaks on several ships.

Earlier this month, Carnival Corp, the world's largest cruise operator, raised $6.25 billion by issuing new debt and equity to investors, while Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd clinched a $2.2 billion loan last month.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund disclosed earlier this month that it had amassed an 8.2% stake in Carnival.

Norwegian Cruise, the world's third-largest cruise operator, has lost almost four-fifths of its market value this year, as it grounded its 28-ship fleet to help contain the spread of the virus.

The Miami-headquartered company, which also operates Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, disclosed last month it had drawn down on $1.55 billion of new and existing credit lines. As of the end of December, Norwegian Cruise had disclosed long-term debt of close to $6.9 billion.

"This liquidity is sufficient to cover expected cash needs over the balance of the year, but the cushion will be modest given any further deterioration in earnings," credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service Inc analysts wrote about Norwegian Cruise's finances on March 31.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on April 9 extended its "no sail order" for all cruise ships for up to 100 days. The cruise industry is currently working on a proposal to submit to the CDC, which will include enhanced sanitization and health safety protocols, according to industry trade group CLIA.

By Joshua Franklin and Greg Roumeliotis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVO PAYMENTS, INC. 15.57% 14.92 Delayed Quote.-51.12%
REDFIN CORPORATION 8.38% 18.36 Delayed Quote.-19.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51pCHINA SUPPORTS G20 ACTION PLAN TO HELP POOREST COUNTRIES : Mof
PU
07:51pVice-premier stresses grain, hog production
PU
07:46pNMPF NATIONAL MILK PRODUCERS FEDERATION : Appreciates USDA Step in Dairy Farmer Aid, Even as More Will Be Needed
PU
07:41pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : NCBA Applauds USDA Relief Plan
PU
07:33pU.S. appeals to China to revise export rules on coronavirus medical gear
RE
07:24pUK regulator clears Amazon stake in coronavirus-hit Deliveroo
RE
07:20pOccidental shareholders get first say on Anadarko deal with vote on Berkshire financing
RE
07:20pEXCLUSIVE : Norwegian Cruise taps Goldman Sachs to explore stake sale - sources
RE
07:16pFarm Bureau Applauds $19 Billion in Coronavirus Aid for Farmers
PU
07:16pMARK R  WARNER : Warner, Manchin, Colleagues Call for MHSA to Implement Emergency Standards to Protect Miners During Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to waive ad serving fees for news publishers amid virus crisis
2DELTA AIR LINES, INC. : HAGENS BERMAN: Delta Latest Airline Hit by Class-Action Lawsuit Seeking Consumer Fligh..
3RHÖN-KLINIKUM AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : RHÖN KLINIKUM : Shareholder B. Braun Melsungen AG demands convocation of ex..
4UGANDA JOBS STRATEGY: Creating More Jobs for Uganda's Youth and Economic Transformation
5INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORPORATION : INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Chairman and CEO Dennis E. Nixon Ap..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group