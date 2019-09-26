Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: Oracle says investigators have asked it for information about Google

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 02:00am BST
The company logo for Oracle Corp. is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Oracle Corp, which has clashed with Alphabet in business disputes, has received requests for information from congressional and state investigators looking into allegations that Google violated antitrust law.

Oracle, which is knowledgeable about Google's advertising business, has received information requests from the Texas attorney general's office and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, said Ken Glueck, an Oracle executive based in Washington.

The House Judiciary Committee has sought information from dozens of companies likely to have suffered harm from tech giants, according to a source close the House probe.

The committee will decide whether to issue subpoenas depending on how many companies answer voluntarily. Some firms feel they are less likely to be retaliated against by the giants if they are compelled to share information, according to the source.

Oracle has also met with the Justice Department, Glueck said. Google declined comment on the matter.

Oracle has alleged that Google infringed on Oracle's Java copyright to make the Android operating system that runs most of the world's smartphones. The Supreme Court is considering whether to take up Google's appeal of a lower court ruling reviving the lawsuit. Oracle has sought about $9 billion in damages.

Technology companies, once lauded as a source of innovation that spurred efficiency and economic growth, face a backlash in the United States and the world over concerns among competitors, lawmakers and consumer groups that the firms have too much power and harm users and business rivals.

Their critics range from Republicans such as President Donald Trump, who has worried about conservative voices being stifled online, to progressives like Senator Elizabeth Warren, who has proposed forcing Google, Facebook and Amazon to sell companies that they purchased because of antitrust concerns.

Reuters and other media reported in June that the federal agencies divided up the companies for investigation, with the Justice Department taking Google and Apple while the Federal Trade Commission looked at Facebook and Amazon.com Inc.

The House Judiciary Committee is also looking at all four while groups of state attorneys general have formed to focus on Facebook and Google.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; additional reporting by Paresh DaveEditing by Shri Navaratnam and Cynthia Osterman)

By Diane Bartz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.27% 1245.94 Delayed Quote.19.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/25EON NRG LTD (ASX : E2E) Reserves Report Update
AQ
09/25REGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Financial Report - Year Ended 30 June 2019
AQ
09/25CANON : files new toner cartridge-related patent infringement lawsuit in Russia
PU
09/25BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING PREMIER, INC. (NASDAQ : PINC) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Premier Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09/25Newswire Streamlines International Press Release Distribution
NE
09/25BEST BUY : A Recap of Best Buy's 2019 Investor Update
PU
09/25BRASKEM : Statement Article 12 ICVM 358 - Relevant Shareholding Acquisition - Alaska
PU
09/25MARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - Issue of Securities - 26 September 2019
PU
09/25AMAZON COM : Correction to Amazon's Alexa
DJ
09/25ERICSSON : makes $1.2 billion provision to settle U.S. probes, flags third quarter hit
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group