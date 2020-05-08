Log in
Exclusive: Pakistan's fiscal deficit to surge, tax revenue to miss target this year - finance chief

05/08/2020 | 03:42pm EDT
Abdul Hafeez Sheikh speaks during a news conference in Washington

By Asif Shahzad

Pakistan's finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Friday that the country's fiscal deficit was set to hit 9% of GDP in the ongoing fiscal year.       

In an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad, Shaikh said the coronavirus-hit South Asian economy will also miss a tax revenue target that had recently been downwardly-revised and agreed to with the IMF, which gave the country a three-year, $6 billion bailout last year.   

Pakistan is set to collect 3.9 trillion Pakistani rupees ($24.54 billion) in taxes, 19% below the downwardly revised target of 4.8 trillion Pakistani rupees ($30.20 billion).

The IMF also gave Pakistan a $1.386 billion rapid financing package last month to mitigate the economic fallout of the virus.       

The country's economy is now projected to contract 1% to 1.5% in the ongoing fiscal year, said Shaikh, who is effectively Pakistan's finance minister.      

"Revenue has taken a hit. Exports have taken a hit. Remittances have taken a hit, and, above all, our people are suffering," Shaikh said.       

Pakistan, which has reported 26,435 COVID-19 cases and 599 deaths, has announced it will start lifting a countrywide lockdown from Saturday.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

