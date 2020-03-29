Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 06:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Qatar Airway's Chief Executive Officer, Akbar Al Baker speaks at the opening session of a CAPA aviation summit, in Doha

Qatar Airways will have to seek government support eventually, Chief Executive Akbar al-Baker told Reuters on Sunday, warning that the Middle East carrier could soon run out of the cash needed to continue flying.

Several states have stepped in to help airlines hammered by the coronavirus pandemic that has virtually halted international travel, with the United States offering $58 billion in aid.

Qatar Airways is one of few airlines continuing to maintain scheduled commercial passenger services and over the next two weeks expects to operate 1,800 flights.

"We have received many requests from governments all over the world, embassies in certain countries, requesting Qatar Airways not to stop flying," Baker said by phone from Doha.

The state-owned carrier is operating flights to Europe, Asia and Australia, repatriating people who have been left stranded after many countries shut their borders.

"We will fly as long as it is necessary and we have requests to get stranded people to their homes, provided the airspace is open and the airports are open," Baker said.

However, he warned that the airline was burning through cash and only had enough to sustain operations for a "very short period".

"We will surely go to our government eventually," Baker added.

He declined to say when the airline would need state aid, which could come in the form of loans or equity, but said it was taking measures to conserve cash.

Employees have taken paid and unpaid leave voluntarily and Baker said he had forfeited his salary until the airline returns to full operations. Staff would not be forced to take pay cuts, though Baker said some had offered to do so.

The airline had said before the pandemic it would report a loss this financial year because of a regional political dispute that forces it to fly longer, more expensive routes to avoid airspace that it had been banned from using by some of neighboring countries.

Rivals Emirates and Etihad Airways, of the United Arab Emirates, have grounded passenger operations, which Baker said had not benefited his airline.

Qatar Airways has been operating some flights at 50% occupancy or less and if it fills 45% of seats on flights over the next two weeks it will carry about 250,000 passengers.

?We are not taking advantage ? this is a time to serve people who want to be with their loved ones in a very trying time," Baker said.

By Alexander Cornwell

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : DPR orders oil firms to reduce offshore workforce
PU
06:59aEXCLUSIVE : Qatar Airways says it will need state support as cash runs out
RE
06:15aCoronavirus Divides Restaurants Into Those With or Without Drive-Throughs
DJ
05:33aAICD AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF DIRECTORS : backs calls for widespread wage subsidies
PU
05:28aQATAR CENTRAL BANK : Launches Mobile Payment System
PU
05:18aSwitzerland might increase 20 billion franc emergency scheme - Finance Minister
RE
05:02aEgypt's banks told to limit withdrawals, deposits
RE
04:23aSouth Africa may approach the IMF for "health funding" -Mboweni
RE
03:33aPCBS PALESTINIAN CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS : The Preliminary Results of the Palestinian Balance of Payments , Fourth Quarter, 2019
PU
02:22aOil-rich wealth funds seen shedding upto $225 billion in stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : Coronavirus Pandemic Compels Historic Labor Shift
2ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. : ALASKA AIR GROUP, FORD MOTOR, CVS HEALTH: Stocks That Defined the Week
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Revamps Process for Emergency Requests for Experimental Coronavirus Drug -..
4CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China Construction Bank fourth-quarter profit beats view, warns of virus..
5ANALOGUE HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALOGUE : Achieves Record High Value of Outstanding Contracts in Hand Amounted to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group