Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive - Quercus pulls plug on 500 million euro Iranian solar plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2018 | 12:21pm CEST

OSLO (Reuters) - British renewable energy investor Quercus said it will stop building a 500 million euro (445.8 million pounds) solar power project in Iran due to recently imposed U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

The solar plant in Iran would have been the first renewable energy investment outside Europe by Quercus and the world's sixth largest, with a 600 megawatt (MW) capacity.

Sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States earlier this month have already led banks and many companies around the world to scale back dealings with Tehran.

"Following the U.S. sanctions on Iran, we have decided to cease all activities in the country, including our 600 MW project. We will continue to monitor the situation closely," Quercus chief executive Diego Biasi said in an email on Tuesday.

The firm will continue to monitor the situation closely, said Biasi, who declined to comment further.

Construction was expected to take three years, with each 100 MW standalone lot becoming operational and connecting to the grid every six months.

(Editing by Terje Solsvik and Alexander Smith)

By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27pGerman Economic Growth Accelerates in Second Quarter -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:21pExclusive - Quercus pulls plug on 500 million euro Iranian solar plant
RE
12:17pAPPLE : Erdogan says Turkey will boycott U.S. electronics, lira steadies
RE
12:16pEFDS ENGLISH FEDERATION OF DISABILITY SPORT : Super six on day one in Dublin
PU
12:14p'Alive and kicking' - German economy shifts into higher gear
RE
12:10pEuro zone beats slowdown expectations but industry brakes
RE
12:06pGFAR GLOBAL FORUM ON AGRICULTURAL RESEARCH : YPARD Monthly Newsletter is Now Out
PU
12:01pADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Tajikistan Celebrate 20 Years of Development Partnership
PU
11:48aRoyal Mail fined £50 million for competition rule breach
RE
11:46aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : and DIEDC Partner to Strengthen Dubai’s Islamic Finance Economy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
2HANG SENG : Tencent games revenue in focus after China blocks 'Monster Hunter - World'
3TESLA : TESLA : MUSK'S MISSIVE Tesla boss says Saudis want to support buyback
4ADMIRAL GROUP : Bain Capital to take UK insurer esure private in £1.21 billion deal
5OROCOBRE LIMITED : OROCOBRE : Advantage Lithium Release Study on Cauchari JV ORE ASX Release_Advantage Lithium..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.