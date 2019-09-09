Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: Repsol in advanced talks to buy Exxon assets in Gulf of Mexico - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Spanish energy giant Repsol SA is seen during the opening ceremony of its first gas station in Mexico City

(Reuters) - Spanish oil giant Repsol is in advanced talks to acquire some deepwater assets in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico from Exxon Mobil Corp for about $1 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The deal would be a boon to Exxon's plans to accelerate asset sales, as it seeks to raise cash to return to shareholders and fund major projects. Suppressed oil prices have weighed on the appetite of oil majors to buy such assets.

There is no certainty a deal will be agreed, the sources said. The transaction would require approval from partners in the assets, who may have preferential rights to buy them, said two of the sources.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Representatives for Exxon and Repsol declined to comment.

Exxon began the process to jettison Gulf of Mexico assets last year with advice from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Reuters reported last October.

According to a document seen by Reuters dated Fall/Winter 2018, Exxon was marketing nine assets. These included its 50% stake in the large Julia oil field, which it operates, as well a 9.4% piece of the Heidelberg field and 23% of the Lucius oil and gas field, both of which are now operated by Occidental Petroleum Corp.

The exact number of assets that Exxon would sell to Repsol could not be learned.

The Irving, Texas-based company is trimming its portfolio to focus on promising acreage in offshore areas such as Guyana and Brazil, and onshore in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. This includes in the Gulf of Mexico, once considered a reliable basin for oil exploration and production.

Exxon's Chief Executive Darren Woods said earlier this year the company was targeting $15 billion through 2021 from asset sales, although securing divestments has been difficult at a time when many oil developers, especially in the United States, are eschewing purchases to focus on existing portfolios.

However, the world's largest publicly traded energy company said last week it was in exclusive talks with Var Energi in relation to Exxon's Norwegian upstream assets, confirming a Reuters story that the duo were close to a $4 billion deal.

(Reporting by David French and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Additional reporting by Jennifer Hiller and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By David French and Jessica Resnick-Ault
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.39% 4.5235 Delayed Quote.2.11%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 0.79% 71.49 Delayed Quote.4.02%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 2.48% 115.4 Delayed Quote.15.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.51% 62.64 Delayed Quote.11.62%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.67% 44.97 Delayed Quote.-25.94%
REPSOL 1.95% 13.88 End-of-day quote.-3.30%
WTI 2.20% 58.09 Delayed Quote.23.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41pMICROSOFT : LinkedIn loses appeal over access to user profiles
AQ
07:41pMESOBLAST CORPORATE UPDATE : Analyst Call
GL
07:39pCapStar and Certain Directors and Officers Announce Stock Purchase Agreement with Corsair
GL
07:38pMESOBLAST : Grünenthal and Mesoblast Enter Strategic Partnership for Europe and Latin America to Develop and Commercialise Innovative Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Chronic Low Back Pain
AQ
07:31pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of PaySign, Inc. Investors
BU
07:30pZIONS BANCORPORATION : California Bank & Trust Celebrates Opening Of Escondido Branch With Ceremony And Gift To Non-Profit
PR
07:27pXPERI : Le Figaro Hosts Interview With Jon Kirchner, CEO Xperi, About IMAX Enhanced At IFA 2019
PU
07:22pIrish consumer sentiment slumps further as no-deal Brexit risk grows
RE
07:22pU.S. House panel to review DOJ automaker antitrust probe
RE
07:22pDEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update - Amended
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. states launch antitrust probe of Google, advertising in focus
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : Canada's Suncor to install cogeneration units at oil sands plant for C$1.4 billion
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : urges WeWork to shelve IPO - FT
4DEVEX RESOURCES LTD : DEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update - Amended
5FREEMAN FINTECH : POLL RESULTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 9 SEPTEMBER 2019; RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS;..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group