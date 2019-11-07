Log in
Exclusive: Rollback of China tariffs faces fierce opposition in White House - sources

11/07/2019 | 03:40pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture showing U.S. dollar and China's yuan banknotes

An agreement between the United States and China to roll back existing tariffs as part of a 'phase one' trade deal faces fierce internal opposition at the White House and from outside advisers, multiple sources familiar with the talks said.

The idea of a tariff rollback was not part of the original October “handshake” deal between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. President Donald Trump, these sources said.

Chinese officials said earlier Thursday that tariff reductions had been agreed, and a U.S. official confirmed that that was the case.

There is a divide within the administration over whether rolling back tariffs will give away U.S. leverage in the negotiations, the sources said.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons and Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

