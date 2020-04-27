Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Saudi Arabia makes first wheat purchase from overseas farmland investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 07:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An agricultural worker drives a tractor spreading fertilizers to a field of winter wheat in Kiev region

Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer SAGO on Monday said it bought 60,000 tonnes of Ukraine wheat from investment firm SALIC, marking its first purchase from agricultural investments overseas aimed at enhancing the country's food security.

The Ukraine wheat cargo was bought at $248 (199.41 pounds) a tonne, after the kingdom asked Saudi private investors with farmland overseas on April 6 to supply it with around 10% of its local needs this year.

The Saudi call comes as regional food importers scramble to beef up reserves as coronavirus lockdowns up-ended supply chains.

The world's top oil exporter has long encouraged its private investors to pour money into agricultural investments abroad to shore up the country's food security, without tangible results -- until Monday's purchase in terms of imports for SAGO.

The state grain buyer had originally estimated it would need 355,000 tonnes from private investors this year.

"The 60,000 tonnes were purchased from SALIC," a SAGO official told Reuters.

The Ukraine wheat that was sourced is of 11% to 12% protein content.

SALIC, the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co, was formed in 2011 to secure food supplies for the desert kingdom through mass production and foreign investments. It is an arm of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

Gulf states, dependent on imports for around 80% to 90% of their food, have poured cash into buying tens of thousands of hectares of cheap farmland and other agricultural assets elsewhere to enhance their food security for over a decade.

SAGO renewed on Sunday its call for investors to subscribe to supply it with the remaining quantity of wheat.

"This first round, the two companies that registered were SALIC and Al Rajhi International for Investment," SAGO said.

"We will still buy more."

Investors who register with SAGO to sell wheat from their investments abroad have to be at least 51% Saudi-owned, according to regulations published by SAGO.

The wheat produced abroad also has to abide by all of SAGO's wheat import specifications and the quantity produced from one origin country can't be less than 5,000 tonnes.

Saudi Arabia normally imports wheat from the United States, South America, Australia and Europe.

SAGO relaxed its bug-damage specifications for wheat last year, a move designed to allow for more imports of the grain from the Black Sea region.

Its first Russian wheat purchase was shipped earlier this month.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Veronica Brown and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Maha El Dahan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22aU.S. banks, small businesses brace for lending race re-run
RE
07:20aFree Oil Changes to Seattle Area Healthcare Professionals
SE
07:17aJet cash discounts widen, cracks hit record low
RE
07:17aU.S. health insurers benefit as elective care cuts offset coronavirus costs
RE
07:17aNigeria oil export plans delayed amid talks with majors on cuts - sources
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08aEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia makes first wheat purchase from overseas farmland investment
RE
07:06aGE's coronavirus troubles likely to hit power business, not just aviation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas says worse to come as profits and sales plunge
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
3Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage concerns
4Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : ASHTEAD : warns on profit, withdraws $500 million loan as lockdown dents rentals

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group