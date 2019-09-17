Exclusive: Saudi oil output to return faster than first thought - sources

The kingdom is close to restoring 70% of the 5.7 million barrels per day (bpd) production lost due to the attacks, said one of the sources, a top Saudi official briefed on progress.

That source said state-run Saudi Aramco's output would be fully back online in the next two to three weeks.

On Monday, two sources briefed on the company's operations had said a full return to normal oil production volumes "may take months."

Oil prices, which had soared almost 20% on Monday, fell sharply on Tuesday. Brent crude was down $3.72, or 5.4%, at $65.30 a barrel by 1350 GMT.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov, Editing by Veronica Brown and Edmund Blair)

By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler