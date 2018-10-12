Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Sears aims to close up to 150 stores in bankruptcy - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 09:01pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A empty Sears shopping cart is seen inside a store in Brooklyn, New York

(Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp is planning to close up to 150 of its department and discount stores and keep at least another 300 open as part of a plan to restructure under U.S. bankruptcy protection, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The plans, which remained in flux on Friday afternoon, would leave the fate of Sears' remaining roughly 250 stores uncertain, the sources said. The future of the stores could hinge on Sears' negotiations with landlords over their leases.

In total, Sears has about 700 stores and roughly 90,000 employees.

The beleaguered 125-year-old retailer, once the largest in the United States, hopes to sell stores and other assets, including its Kenmore appliances brand and home services business, in court-supervised auctions while under bankruptcy protection, the sources said.

Sears Chief Executive Eddie Lampert, also the company's largest shareholder and creditor, is exploring bidding on the assets as a so-called stalking horse, setting a floor with offers that other possible buyers could then attempt to top, the sources said.

Reuters first reported on Thursday that Lampert was exploring bidding for some Sears assets. Such a plan could potentially keep a slimmer Sears alive as a going concern, the sources said.

Sears was making progress in its negotiations with banks on Friday for financing to keep it afloat through the holiday season while in bankruptcy court, with lenders expected to provide several hundred million dollars, the sources said. The bankruptcy loan amount is unlikely to significantly exceed $400 million, though it could end up being less, the sources said.

A key unresolved aspect of Sears' negotiations with lenders involves setting deadlines for Sears to achieve specific business goals while under bankruptcy protections, the sources said.

Sears is planning to seek bankruptcy protection in New York as soon as Sunday night, though a court filing could slip into Monday, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

Sears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sears shares were trading up 20 percent at 41 cents on Friday, giving the company a market capitalization of $40 million.

Lampert could help finance his bids for the assets by forgiving some of the money Sears owes him, as opposed to putting in more cash, Reuters reported on Thursday.

At its peak in the 1960s, Sears sold everything from toys to auto parts to mail-order homes, and was a key tenant in almost every big mall across the United States.

But it has struggled to reinvent itself in the face of competition from companies such as Amazon.com Inc, as well as other brick-and-mortar retailers, including Walmart Inc.

(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Jessica DiNapoli and Mike Spector
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 3.47% 1782.8 Delayed Quote.47.02%
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP 16.82% 0.4 Delayed Quote.-90.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : In CFTC Action, Former Trader Kamaldeep Gandhi Admits to Engaging in Spoofing and Manipulative Schemes at Proprietary Trading Firms
PU
09:31pMost S&P 500 stocks are deep in correction territory
RE
09:28pGlobal stocks rebound but remain on track for weekly loss
RE
09:28pStocks rebound but remain on track for weekly loss
RE
09:27pStocks rebound but remain on track for weekly loss
RE
09:26pGRAPHIC : U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes
RE
09:26pCURRENCIES : Dollar's 3-day Slide Pauses; China Sets Yuan Level At Weakest In 18 Months
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:06pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Edge Higher To Halt Week's Slide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
2BLACKROCK : Lloyds awards 30 billion pound investment contract to BlackRock
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
5APHRIA INC : Cannabis producer Aphria profit surges on strong demand, investment gains

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.