Exclusive: Sweden's EQT to sell 1 billion euro stake in Stockholm IPO - sources

A stake of about 25 percent could be sold in the initial public offering (IPO), potentially valuing EQT at about 4 billion euros (41.7 billion Swedish crowns), sources familiar with the matter said, declining to be named because the plans were private.

EQT, which invests in public companies, real estate and venture capital, managing about 50 billion euros of raised capital under 27 funds, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday partner and co-head of EQT's equity advisory team Marcus Brennecke told Reuters that EQT could look at an IPO or "something else" this year if the market environment was right and that JP Morgan and SEB were assisting with the process.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)

(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; Editing by David Goodman)