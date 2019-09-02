Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Telia offers concessions as EU probes Bonnier deal - EU document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 12:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Telia sign is seen on a building in Vilnius

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Telia has offered concessions to allow rivals fair access to its TV channels to address EU antitrust concerns about its $957 million bid for Bonnier Broadcasting, an EU document seen by Reuters showed.

Telia announced the Bonnier deal in July last year, underlining the telecoms industry's attempt to try to compete with big internet players such as Netflix and Amazon by acquiring media companies.

But EU competition enforcers expressed concerns about the deal such as the possibility of rivals being unable to access Bonnier's TV channels once the deal is completed, or blocked from accessing TV advertising space on its free-to-air and basic pay TV channels in the markets for retail mobile telecommunication, fixed internet and TV services.

To allay the European Commission's worries, Telia has offered to grant TV distributors in Sweden and Finland fair and reasonable access to its free-to-air and basic pay TV channels, according to the document.

Telia also offered fair access to its premium sports channels and the Liiga channel package which features the first division men's Finnish ice hockey league.

Telia also pledged to grant a licence to its TV channels to one internet provider in Sweden and Finland respectively, and committed to sell advertising space on its TV channels on fair and reasonable terms to telecoms providers and TV distributors in Sweden and Finland.

The concessions are likely to assuage regulatory concerns and ensure the deal gets through, said a person familiar with the matter.

The Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal by Nov. 19, declined to comment.

Telia said: "In order not to interfere with this process, we do not want to go into detail about what concessions have been offered."

Bonnier's brands include Sweden's biggest commercial broadcaster TV4, streaming service C More and Finnish MTV. It competes with state broadcaster SVT. Critics have cited media plurality in Sweden and Finland as one reason for concerns about the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, additional reporting by Johan Ahlander in Stockholm. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Foo Yun Chee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:35pBANCO MACRO S A : Argentine peso, bonds whiplashed after capital controls imposed
RE
01:35pCorrection to Pound's Fall
DJ
01:20pDUTCH MINISTER : I did not have contact with Uber on tax plan
RE
01:18pSaudi Arabia names head of PIF as Aramco chairman
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15pNATIONAL PRESS CLUB : Mine workers union president to discuss climate change bills on Wednesday
PU
01:15pPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Readout of Vice President Mike Pence's Meeting with President Andrzej Duda of Poland
PU
12:49pEXCLUSIVE : Telia offers concessions as EU probes Bonnier deal: EU document
RE
12:47pEXCLUSIVE : Telia offers concessions as EU probes Bonnier deal - EU document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
2DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
3Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Europe should ignore 'treacherous promises' of Facebook's Libra currency - ECB's Mersch
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Czechs show their back to Europeans in e-commerce via mobi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group