Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Top U.S. banks may shun small-business rescue plan on liability worries - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 11:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Mnuchin walks to the meeting for a coronavirus relief package in Washington

Top U.S. banks have threatened to give the federal government's small-business rescue program a miss on concerns about taking on too much financial and legal risk, five people with direct knowledge of industry discussions told Reuters.

Seeking to help millions of small businesses whose operations have either shut down or have been dramatically curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, Congress last week passed a $2 trillion stimulus package that includes $349 billion aimed at small firms.

Borrowers can apply for the loans through participating banks starting from Friday and until June 30. Trump administration officials have said they want the loans disbursed within days.

But representatives of some big lenders, in an industry conference call on Wednesday, expressed serious reservations about participating in the scheme in its current form.

Their main concern is that the Treasury Department has said it expects lenders to verify borrower eligibility, and take steps to prevent fraud, money laundering and protect customer information under the Bank Secrecy Act, sources said. Banks are worried they could face regulatory penalties or legal costs down the line if things go awry in the haste to get money out the door, or get blamed for not moving funds fast enough if they perform due diligence the way they would in ordinary times, the sources said.

After hearing the concerns, Treasury officials are considering withdrawing guidance that instructed lenders to verify borrowers had the specified number of employees on their books, and that their other costs are legitimate, according to two sources.

Reuters could not learn which specific banks are thinking about boycotting the program. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), which hosted the call on Wednesday, counts lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co and Citigroup Inc as members.

A spokesman for BPI declined to comment. The U.S. Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration, which are jointly administering the loans program, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Banks want a document customers can sign attesting to their eligibility and other requirements, thereby relieving the industry of responsibility for potential misconduct.

One source said banks are also seeking a written assurance from the government regarding their legal liabilities and obligations before they agree to participate in the program.

(Writing by Michelle Price; Editing by Lauren LaCapra and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Pete Schroeder and David Henry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:27aTaiwan hopes $35 billion stimulus package will be enough against coronavirus
RE
12:26aBoeing to offer voluntary layoffs to employees amid coronavirus fallout - source
RE
12:21aSUBSCRIBERS : India Market Items Unavailable Due to Holiday
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/01DOLLAR INDEX : holds gains as investors seek safety in liquidity
RE
04/01Cruise operator Carnival pays high price to get credit investors on board
RE
04/01SoftBank to abandon $3 billion deal for additional WeWork shares
RE
04/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/01Japan government, ruling parties agree on certain tax exemptions for firms hit by pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONIFEX TIMBER INC. : CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Response Measures
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : RBNZ announcement on actions to sup..
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways could suspend 36,..
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Banks wary of liquidity extend expensive, shorter-dated credit t..
5TELSTRA CORPORATION LIMITED : A cure for bad publicity? Corporate Australia races to the coronavirus frontline
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group