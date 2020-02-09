Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/09/2020 | 10:09pm EST
Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, Country Manager of Albemarle Corporation, poses for a photo before an interview with Reuters in Santiago

With residents and courts ringing the alarm about depleted water supplies in Chile's Atacama salt flat, the world's top lithium miner Albemarle quietly filed a proposal in December for a network to monitor flows beneath the parched desert floor.

The previously unreported move is an indication of how important it has become for miners to prove their supplies of the so-called "white gold" battery metal are sustainable as they court automakers preparing for the coming electric vehicle revolution.

Car companies have ratcheted up scrutiny in the Atacama, by far the biggest source of supply in South America's so-called "lithium triangle," where one lithium producer is locked in a court battle over pumping of brine and a copper miner has opted for pricey desalination over drawing water from local aquifers.

"What we're seeing is a scrutiny of how lithium is being produced, and particularly, in the Salar de Atacama," Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, Albemarle's Chile manager, told Reuters in an interview in capital city Santiago. "They want data."

She said a team from Germany's biggest car maker Volkswagen - which expects to produce 1.5 million electric autos by 2025 - visited the Atacama last month to scope out the social and environmental impact of mining operations there.

A source at Volkswagen, who asked not to be named, confirmed a recent trip had been made to Chile to check on local conditions. The carmaker declined to comment.

That came after a Chilean judge sided with local indigenous communities and knocked back an environmental remediation plan from top rival SQM in December, warning of "fragility" in the Atacama's ecosystem.

"Developing a greener world can't come at the cost of an entire territory... and culture," said Juan Carlos Cayo, an attorney for communities in Atacama, following that decision.

The battle for water in Chile's salt flats has intensified. Residents and environmental groups worry that mining of lithium and copper is damaging a regional ecosystem home to an ancient indigenous culture and turquoise lagoons inhabited with rare pink Chilean flamingos.

For Albemarle, the world's largest producer of lithium, resolving the water issue is a "business decision", Lenny-Pessagno said, adding the firm was open to working with other miners on the matter including rival SQM.

"Whatever happens in the salar will ultimately impact our business," she said, confirming the plan for a two-decade monitoring network to get a fuller picture of the issue.

A government study intended to provide similar information has been repeatedly delayed since 2018, leaving a void. A spokeswoman for Chile development agency Corfo, which is managing that process, said the report was nearing completion.

HIDDEN IN THE BRINE

Salt-rich brine holds in suspension the lithium that automakers covet. Miners use freshwater beneath the flats for industrial processes. Both water and brine are scarce commodities in the world´s driest desert.

Last week miner BHP scrapped plans to continue pumping water from the Atacama basin to feed its massive Escondida copper mine, the world's largest. It said it would use desalinated water instead.

Albemarle, too, shelved longer-term plans to expand its operations at Atacama following questions from regulators in 2018 about technologies that would allow the company to produce more lithium without pumping more brine.

Rival SQM's operations are also in limbo after a plan to lessen its environmental impact was thrown out by judges who said a green light from regulators had relied on junk science and warned about a "high level of scientific uncertainty" about the behavior of the Atacama's water table.

SQM has criticized the court's ruling and appealed to the Supreme Court. A decision is pending.

Lenny-Pessagno said Albemarle's near-term focus would be developing technologies to extract more lithium from the brine it already had permits for. She said the company had "no intention of asking to increase our pumping rate."

She confirmed plans to open the La Negra III and IV lithium processing plants in Chile by next year, boosting the firm's production capacity in the country to 85,000 tonnes.

Last May, Albemarle announced a project to boost its Atacama lithium production by 30% without extracting more brine.

When asked if that technology, or others, might help revive plans to produce over 85,000 tonnes, she said both the market and technology would dictate timing.

"These technological improvements take time, it's still a work in progress. We want to be rational in terms of what our goals are," she said.

By Dave Sherwood

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION -5.07% 82.54 Delayed Quote.13.01%
ANTOFAGASTA -3.61% 849 Delayed Quote.-7.40%
BHP GROUP -1.95% 38.77 End-of-day quote.1.59%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. -4.03% 5.48 Delayed Quote.37.26%
LME COPPER CASH -1.27% 5653 End-of-day quote.-8.31%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.34% 166.42 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Third Quarter Results
PU
11:03pSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Monthly Return
PU
11:03pR&I VIEW : Nippon Steel Books Impairment Loss
PU
11:03pWISR : Appendix 2A - SPP
PU
11:01pTECH DATA : Inflow Technologies Withdraws from Acquisition by Tech Data
BU
10:53pDXC TECHNOLOGY : HR digital transformation requires more than just automation
PU
10:53pGRYPHON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PTY : Biodiversity Essential to APEC Economies
PU
10:53pGRYPHON CAPITAL INVESTMENTS PTY : Specifications
PU
10:43pBW LPG : declares option for additional four LPG dual-fuel engines, bringing our investment to eight
PU
10:43pKEPPEL : BSP Extends Transitory Period on Single Borrower's Limit of Foreign Bank Branches
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
3China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
4HORIZON OIL LIMITED : HORIZON OIL : Australian Financial Review article
5Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group