Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Toyota to cut North American output by 29% through October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 10:44am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show

By Maki Shiraki

Toyota Motor Corp plans to slash production in North America by nearly a third through October due to the coronavirus crisis and expects it will take some time for output to return to normal, a person familiar with the matter said.

Toyota will build about 800,000 vehicles, including its RAV4 SUV crossovers and Camry sedans, at plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico from April through to the end of October, the person told Reuters.

That's down 29% from the Japanese automaker's output in the same seven months of 2019 and 32% lower than its forecast in January for production during the period.

The source declined to be identified because the information is not public.

A Toyota spokeswoman declined to comment on production plans.

The drop in Toyota's production highlights the pain for carmakers around the world due to the fallout from the virus. Besides weak demand, problems with procurement and social distancing measures at plants are also expected to hit output.

Analysts expect a slow and patchy recovery from the pandemic to curtail spending while social distancing may also curb the need for some to commute, dampening the need for new cars.

Toyota is gradually resuming output at its seven North American sites from Monday.

Its production in many countries ground to a halt in mid-March as governments locked down economies, forcing factories to close as workers were unable to commute.

The source said Toyota plans to keep May production at less than 10% of last year's levels - after zero output in April - before ramping up to normal levels in July.

By September, monthly vehicle production will be outpacing levels the previous year, as Toyota catches up with lost output.

North America is a major production centre for Toyota with the United States alone accounting for about 14% of its global output in 2019, making it the carmaker's third-largest factory hub after Japan and China.

Toyota announces its full-year financial results on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting and writing by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan and David Clarke)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07aU.S. HAS NO NEED TO BUY BACK DEBT, WILL TAKE ADVANTAGE OF LOW INTEREST RATES : Mnuchin
RE
11:07aDollar outlook powers rare gap between positioning surveys
RE
11:01aMozambique seeks to close state companies behind debt scandal
RE
10:59aJohannesburg Stock Exchange offers virus crisis relief
RE
10:52aDollar rises against yen, euro as nervous investors seek safety
RE
10:51aDollar rises against yen, euro as nervous investors seek safety
RE
10:44aLow-skilled men suffer highest COVID-19 fatalities in England and Wales
RE
10:44aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota to cut North American output by 29% through October
RE
10:42aConference Board's Employment Trends Index Plummets to Lowest Level in Almost Four Decades
DJ
10:39aFarmers need to see some more return from 15% rise in retail beef sales
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
5HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group