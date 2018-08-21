Exclusive: Trump does not anticipate much from China trade talks this week

Trump said in an interview that he had "no time frame" for ending the trade dispute with China. "I’m like them, I have a long horizon," he added.

The talks this week come as new U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods take effect, along with retaliatory tariffs from Beijing on an equal amount of U.S. goods. The U.S. Trade Representative's Office also is holding hearings this week on proposals for tariffs on a further $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Trump said Chinese negotiators would be arriving shortly, adding he did not "anticipate much" from the mid-level discussions.

