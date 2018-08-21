Log in
Exclusive: Trump does not anticipate much from China trade talks this week

08/21/2018 | 12:42am CEST
U.S. President Trump reacts to a question during interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump does not expect much progress from trade talks with China this week in Washington, he told Reuters on Monday.

Trump said in an interview that he had "no time frame" for ending the trade dispute with China. "I’m like them, I have a long horizon," he added.

The talks this week come as new U.S. tariffs on $16 billion of Chinese goods take effect, along with retaliatory tariffs from Beijing on an equal amount of U.S. goods. The U.S. Trade Representative's Office also is holding hearings this week on proposals for tariffs on a further $200 billion of Chinese goods.

Trump said Chinese negotiators would be arriving shortly, adding he did not "anticipate much" from the mid-level discussions.

(Reporting Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Writing by Peter Henderson; Editing by James Dalgleish)

By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland

