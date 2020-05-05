Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exclusive: U.S. airlines burn through $10 billion a month as traffic plummets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flight attendants talk in a nearly empty cabin on a Delta Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines

By David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski

U.S. airlines are collectively burning more than $10 billion (8 billion pounds) in cash a month and averaging fewer than two dozen passengers per domestic flight because of the coronavirus pandemic, industry trade group Airlines for America said in prepared testimony seen by Reuters ahead of a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Even after grounding more than 3,000 aircraft, or nearly 50% of the active U.S. fleet, the group said its member carriers, which include the four largest U.S. airlines, were averaging just 17 passengers per domestic flight and 29 passengers per international flight.

"The U.S. airline industry will emerge from this crisis a mere shadow of what it was just three short months ago," the group's chief executive, Nicholas Calio, will say, according to his prepared testimony.

Net booked passengers have fallen by nearly 100% year-on-year, according to the testimony before the Senate Commerce Committee. The group warned that if air carriers were to refund all tickets, including those purchased as nonrefundable or those canceled by a passenger instead of the carrier, "this will result in negative cash balances that will lead to bankruptcy."

Separately, Eric Fanning, who heads the Aerospace Industries Association, will ask Congress to consider providing "temporary and targeted assistance for the ailing aviation manufacturing sector," in testimony made public by the group.

Boeing Co said last week it would cut 16,000 jobs by the end of the year, while GE Aviation plans to cut up to 13,000 jobs and airplane supplier Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc is cutting 1,450 jobs.

Fanning will say at the hearing that "there is strong support in our industry for a private-public partnership to protect jobs and keep at-risk employees on the payroll through the pandemic,"

He will also raise concerns about some Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury lending programs that have "conditions that prevent companies from accessing this aid with the speed and flexibility required."

'DIFFICULT ROAD AHEAD'

U.S. airlines have canceled hundreds of thousands of flights, including 80% or more of scheduled flights into June as U.S. passenger traffic has fallen by 95% since March. They are conducting additional cleaning measures and requiring all passengers to wear facial coverings.

Calio said airlines "anticipate a long and difficult road ahead. ... History has shown that air transport demand has never experienced a V-shaped recovery from a downturn."

The U.S. Treasury has awarded nearly $25 billion in cash grants to airlines to help them meet payroll costs in exchange for them agreeing not to lay off workers through Sept. 30. Major airlines have warned they will likely need to make additional cuts later this year to respond to a long-term decline in travel demand.

United Airlines Co said on Monday it planned to cut at least 3,450 management and administrative workers on Oct. 1, or 30% of those workers and has also said it will reduce hours for thousands of other workers.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers sued United on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New York for what it called an "illegal implementation of drastic pay and benefit cuts."

United said in a statement that the lawsuit was "meritless," and that the reductions were in compliance with the terms of its $5 billion in federal assistance and its collective bargaining agreements.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -3.16% 9.51 Delayed Quote.-66.84%
JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION -3.83% 8.29 Delayed Quote.-53.95%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -4.51% 24.12 Delayed Quote.-72.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:15pDeep Yellow Limited Highly Encouraging Metallurgical Results at Tumas
AW
09:14pFRASERS PROPERTY : announces leadership changes for Australia effective 1 October 2020
PU
09:12pNUVISTA ENERGY : Report on Voting From the 2020 Shareholders Meeting
AQ
09:12pMOBILE MINI ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of MINI and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm
GL
09:11pALTICE USA : Statement on Transaction by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
BU
09:11pThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SCWorx Corp. (WORX)
GL
09:10pTorian Resources Limited Mt Monger Gold Exploration Strategy
AW
09:08pGAIN CORPORATION ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of GCAP and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm
GL
09:06pFORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL : Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical gas stations hit by malware attack
AQ
09:04pSEVEN GENERATIONS ENERGY : Reports Director Election Voting Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines burn through $10 billion a month as traffic plummets
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
4HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
5BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group