Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 03:38am CEST
A overhead crane places a steel slab for storage at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON/OSLO (Reuters) - The United States is requesting that a World Trade Organization dispute resolution panel get involved in a clash over international retaliation over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

The requests, filed on Thursday, cover tariffs by China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico, which followed the United States imposing a 25 percent duty on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, which it justified on national security grounds.

Canada, Mexico and China had also planned to ask for a WTO panel examining those tariffs, according to another government official familiar with the matter. Earlier on Thursday, Norway said that it, the EU and other countries would seek the WTO dispute group's help.

China has filed a request with the WTO to establish an expert group to determine the legality of the tariffs, its commerce ministry said late on Thursday.

In a statement posted on its website, the ministry said the U.S. decision to adjust the tariffs was an act of protectionism that seriously undermined multinational trade rules.

It said consultations with the United States under the WTO dispute settlement mechanism had failed to resolve China's concerns, prompting it to ask for the expert group to be established.

Officials representing the other countries' trade delegations could not immediately be reached after normal business hours. The WTO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The dispute marks a new dimension to the ongoing skirmish between the United States and a number of its trading partners as well as the WTO itself, where it has blocked appointments of new judges. The WTO is presiding over a record number of disputes, many of them triggered by Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum and his trade war with China.

Norway earlier said initial consultations with the United States had not led to an agreeable solution, and therefore the Nordic country had joined others in asking the WTO to set up the panel to obtain an independent assessment of the matter.

"We believe that additional U.S. duty on steel and aluminum is contrary to WTO rules," Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said in a statement.

"Therefore, together with the EU and several others, we asked today the WTO to establish a dispute resolution panel on the U.S. additional duty," she said.

In Brussels, meanwhile, the EU, Norway and Switzerland sought Asian support for free trade, the Iran nuclear deal and fighting global warming at a regional summit that included China, Japan and Russia as a counterbalance to a more protectionist United States.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC on Wednesday that trade negotiations with China appear to have taken a brief pause, and he tamped down expectations that the countries would make substantial progress toward an agreement at an upcoming G20 meeting.

Despite striking a deal with Washington to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico and Canada remain subject to the metals tariffs.

On Tuesday, EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom held talks with Ross in Brussels on improving trade relations, though Washington accused the bloc of moving too slowly in negotiations.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo; Additional reporting by David Stanway in SHANGHAI; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Tomasz Janowski)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Nerijus Adomaitis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45aChina Housing Sales Growth Slows
DJ
04:44aINSTANT VIEW : China's third quarter GDP rises 6.5 percent year-on-year, slowest since 2009
RE
04:39aKendall Court investing $55 million in Indonesian company's hospital expansion
RE
04:38aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : partners with TAT to feature nine new travel corridors on travel inspirational platform Mekong Moments
PU
04:34aAso says U.S. currency report won't restrict Japan's FX policy
RE
04:27aAustralia's NAB cuts 300 staff over wrongdoing
RE
04:25aChina recent stock market fluctuations driven by investor sentiment - central bank governor
RE
04:23aChina's third-quarter GDP growth slowest since 2009, misses expectations
RE
04:23aChina September industrial output weakens; investment, retail sales beat expectations
RE
04:22aChina's third quarter GDP growth slowest since 2009, misses expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3ALTAGAS LTD : ALTAGAS : Announces the Filing of the Final Prospectus and Pricing for the Initial Public Offeri..
4NORSK HYDRO : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation
5DOWDUPONT : DOWDUPONT : Statement on Market Activity

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.