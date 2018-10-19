Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariffs retaliation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 12:40am CEST
A overhead crane places a steel slab for storage at the Novolipetsk Steel PAO steel mill in Farrell, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is requesting that a World Trade Organization dispute resolution panel get involved in a clash over international retaliation over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

The request, filed on Thursday, covers tariffs by China, the European Union, Canada and Mexico, which followed the United States imposing a 25 percent duty on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.

Canada, Mexico and China had also planned to ask for a WTO panel examining those tariffs, according to another government official familiar with the matter. Earlier on Thursday, Norway said that it, the EU and other countries would seek the WTO dispute group's help.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Summit has offered opportunity to bolster cooperation
PU
01:07aBritain’s Pivot Power to build $33 million battery, EV charging hub near M6 motorway
RE
01:07aUK should bring forward new petrol and diesel car ban to 2032 – lawmakers
RE
01:06aUK SHOULD BRING FORWARD NEW PETROL AND DIESEL CAR BAN TO 2032 : lawmakers
RE
01:02aChina's third-quarter GDP growth set to hit weakest since 2009 amid trade war strain
RE
12:43aKIRKLAND & ELLIS LLP : represents BP in financing to affiliates of Cox Oil in $322M acquisition of Energy XXI
PU
12:43aWORLD BANK : launches new multi-donor fund in support of SDG implementation
PU
12:40aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. asks for WTO panel over metals tariffs retaliation
RE
12:40aUPDATE : Arbitrade, Ltd. Selects AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 Nano GPUs for its Cryptocurrency Mining
GL
12:38aOil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil falls on concerns over escalating trade row
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Micron to buy Intel's stake in joint venture IM Flash Technologies
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to open Manchester office as it adds 1,000 British jobs
4WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V : WAL MART DE MEXICO B DE C : Mexico's Walmex third-quarter profit driven by s..
5CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC : CARRIZO OIL & GAS : Announces Closing of Devon Acquisition and Conditional Full Redemp..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.