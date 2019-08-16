Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: U.S. to extend Huawei's partial reprieve on supply curbs - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 11:29pm EDT
A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen

SINGAPORE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, sources familiar with the situation said.

The "temporary general licence" will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, the sources said.

The extension renews an agreement set to lapse on August 19, continuing the Chinese company's ability to maintain existing telecommunications networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.

The situation surrounding the licence, which has become a key bargaining chip for the United States in its trade negotiations with China, remains fluid and the decision to continue the Huawei reprieve could change ahead of the Monday deadline, the sources said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss Huawei in a call this weekend, one of the sources said.

The world's largest telecommunications equipment maker is still prohibited from buying American parts and components to manufacture new products without additional licence approvals.

The U.S. government blacklisted Huawei alleging the Chinese company is involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

The United States says Huawei's smartphones and network equipment could be used by China to spy on Americans, allegations the company has repeatedly denied.

The Commerce Department late on Friday declined to comment, referring to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s comments to CNBC television earlier this week in which he said the existing licenses were in effect until Monday.

Asked if they would be extended he said: “On Monday I'll be happy to update you.”

(Reporting by Keith Zhai in Singapore and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Sanders and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Keith Zhai and David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
I'LL INC -2.12% 1851 End-of-day quote.88.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/16China unveils reform to help firms borrow more cheaply
RE
08/16EXCLUSIVE : U.S. to extend Huawei's partial reprieve on supply curbs - sources
RE
08/16Deforestation in Brazil, vote in Argentina endanger EU-Mercosur pact
RE
08/16Court leaves PG&E with sole right to submit bankruptcy plan
RE
08/16PES up against the clock to sell Philadelphia refinery in cash crunch
RE
08/16Amazon.com defeats IRS appeal in U.S. tax dispute
RE
08/16U.S. judge urges VW, SEC to resolve civil Dieselgate suit
RE
08/16Airbnb records 30% growth rate in first-quarter on booking strength
RE
08/16PG&E : Stays in Charge of Mega-Billion-Dollar Bankruptcy Exit Plan -- 4th Update
DJ
08/16TIM COOK : Trump says he is having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1D.R. HORTON : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Lower rates could boost housing stocks, but risks remain
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : China's Ninebot unveils scooters that drive themselves to charging stations
3LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED : LA Z BOY INCORPORATED : U.S. removes some Chinese furniture, modems from planned 10% t..
4KROTON EDUCACIONAL : KROTON EDUCACIONAL : Notice to the Market - Declaration of Alienation of Material Shareho..
5IDEANOMICS INC : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Idea..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group