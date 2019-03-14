Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Uber plans to kick off IPO in April - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 04:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc is planning to kick off its initial public offering in April, putting it close on the heels of smaller rival Lyft Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Next month, Uber will issue its required public disclosure, known as an S-1, and launch its investor roadshow, the people said. Those events will set in motion the Wall Street debut of one of Silicon Valley's most closely watched companies.

The timing for Uber's IPO means it will most likely hit public markets soon after Lyft completes its own public offering, which is expected to happen by the end of March, people familiar with the matter said. Uber declined to comment.

The neck-and-neck race extends a long-held rivalry between the two loss-making companies, which have battled each other for ri
ders and drivers since their inception. (GRAPHIC: https://tmsnrt.rs/2VAzDBQ

Uber's business is much larger and more diverse than Lyft's, and the company has moved relatively swiftly to go public given both firms filed confidential paperwork for an IPO at the same time in December.

Uber, a global logistics and transportation company most recently valued at $76 billion in the private market, is seeking a valuation as high as $120 billion, although some analysts have pegged its value closer to $100 billion based on selected financial figures it has disclosed.

Lyft, a smaller firm which has ride-hailing and bike-renting in the United States and several Canadian cities, is seeking a valuation of $20 billion to $25 billion, up from its $15 billion valuation as a private company.

The two companies are positioned to kick off a string of hotly anticipated public debuts from highly valued tech companies, energizing the IPO market after a quiet start to the year.

Both companies stand to benefit from Lyft joining the public markets first.

Being ahead of its larger rival allows Lyft to take advantage of pent-up investor demand for high-growth tech companies, rather than ceding available investor capital to Uber. And a successful IPO for Lyft would allow Uber to benefit from market euphoria and also demand a high valuation.

Uber's revenue last year was $11.3 billion (8.5 billion pounds), while its gross bookings from rides were $50 billion. But the company lost $3.3 billion, excluding gains from the sale of its overseas business units in Russia and Southeast Asia.

Lyft's revenue for last year was $2.2 billion, with $8.1 billion in gross ride bookings. The company lost $911 million.

Uber will have the challenge of explaining and selling to investors a business that is more complex and less focused than Lyft's.

Uber's business operates in more than 70 countries and includes not only ride-hailing but also bike- and scooter-rentals, freight hauling, food delivery and an expensive self-driving car division.

SoftBank's Vision Fund and Toyota Motor Corp are part of a consortium of investors in talks to invest $1 billion in Uber's self-driving car unit, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Taking on large investors that will influence a key business is an unusual move for a company so close to an IPO.

Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi will be tasked with convincing investors that he has successfully changed the company's culture and business practices after a series of embarrassing scandals over the last two years.

Those have included sexual harassment allegations, a massive data breach that was concealed from regulators, use of illicit software to evade authorities and allegations of bribery overseas.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Heather Somerville in San Francisco; additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

By Carl O'Donnell and Heather Somerville

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pBILL CASSIDY : Cassidy, Rubio, Kennedy Reintroduce Legislation to Expedite Small-Scale LNG Exports
PU
04:14pTreasurys Edge Lower Despite Tepid Housing Data
DJ
04:08pEXCLUSIVE : Uber plans to kick off IPO in April - sources
RE
04:05pBrexit Could Bring Changes to U.K. Sanctions Policy
DJ
04:04pS&P 500 dips amid U.S.-China trade uncertainty
RE
04:00pTrump-Xi trade summit won't happen in March, Mnuchin says
RE
03:59pGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Ng met with entrepreneurs and small business owners in Oakville, Toronto, London, and Waterloo
PU
03:54pSEAN P DUFFY : Duffy Leads Effort to Clarify Milk Definition
PU
03:54pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Gov. DeWine Unveils $900 Million Investment Plan in Lake Erie
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
4DE'LONGHI SPA : DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018
5REDT ENERGY PLC : REDT ENERGY : Strategic Review and Placing and Open Offer

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.