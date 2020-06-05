Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:42am EDT

By Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada

The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain this month its projection that the economy will gradually recover from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic in the latter half of this year, sources said.

Such a view would reinforce market expectations that it will forgo bold monetary policy easing at this month's rate review, after the BOJ and the government unveiled a slew of support measures for businesses in the last few months.

But it would contrast with the European Central Bank's move on Thursday to offer a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package to prop up the economy.

The BOJ's optimism reflects its growing conviction the world's third-largest economy has hit bottom in April or May, when lockdown steps kept citizens home and businesses shut, said four sources familiar with the central bank's thinking.

"There aren't enough factors that would force the BOJ to alter its view the economy will emerge from the doldrums in latter half of this year as the pandemic subsides," one of the sources said, a view echoed by three other sources.

That view would reduce the likelihood of interest rate cuts or a massive increase in asset purchases at the BOJ's June 15-16 rate review.

Still, many central bankers warn of risks that could crimp growth such as a renewed spike in infections, rising job losses and a bigger-than-expected slump in emerging economies.

"The April-June quarter is probably the bottom for Japan's economy. But the slump in growth may become bigger and the rebound slower than initially thought," a second source said.

While Japan lifted lockdown measures in May, analysts expect the economy to suffer an annualised 22% contraction in the current quarter and recover only modestly in the second half of this year.

The BOJ eased monetary policy for two straight months in April, joining government efforts to cushion the blow from the pandemic on an economy already sliding into deep recession.

The steps taken so far have focused on easing corporate funding strains, such as increased purchases of corporate debt and the creation of lending facilities targeting small firms.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIZENS, INC. -0.68% 5.8 Delayed Quote.-14.07%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.32% 124.224 Delayed Quote.0.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aEXCLUSIVE : Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view - sources
RE
03:56aRBI announces creation of Payments Infrastructure Development Fund
PU
03:56aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : CMD Circular No. 02 of 2020 - Additional Measures Depositing/Withdrawing Cash from SBP BSC Offices
PU
03:52aToyota to launch hydrogen fuel cell venture with Chinese auto firms
RE
03:51aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on June 04, 2020
PU
03:50aUK month-on-month house prices fall for third month in May as COVID hits market - Halifax
RE
03:47aChina says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.
RE
03:46aTikTok owner ByteDance shuts down overseas news aggregator TopBuzz
RE
03:46aWORLD BANK : A Boost for Early Learning and Literacy in Tuvalu
PU
03:42aEXCLUSIVE : Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4Asian stocks set for best weekly gain in nine years, U.S. jobs eyed
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Global airlines add flights; U.S. carriers target the great outdoors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group