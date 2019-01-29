Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive: Walmart's Flipkart warns of major 'customer disruption' if new India rules not delayed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 05:14am EST
The logo of India's e-commerce firm Flipkart is seen in this illustration picture

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Walmart Inc's online retailer Flipkart has told the Indian government the company faces the risk of "significant customer disruption" if the implementation of new curbs for e-commerce is not delayed by six months, a source told Reuters.

India's new foreign investment restrictions will, from Feb. 1, bar e-commerce companies from selling products from firms in which they have an equity interest and also ban them from reaching deals with sellers to only sell on one platform.

In a letter to India's industries department earlier this month, Flipkart Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the rules required the company to assess "all elements" of its business operations, according to a person privy to the communication.

"Redesigning numerous elements of our technology systems to ensure that we can validate and evidence our compliance, in such a compressed period of time, has caused us to divert significant resources," Krishnamurthy wrote in the letter. The new curbs were only announced on Dec. 26.

He also said the regulations could cause "significant customer disruption" if the deadline for compliance wasn't extended. He asked for a six-month delay.

The contents of Flipkart's letter have not been previously reported. Flipkart declined to comment.

Indian officials have said the government is unlikely to change the policy's implementation date. The industries department declined to comment for this article.

The policy move has jolted Walmart, which last year invested $16 billion in Flipkart in its biggest ever deal, and Amazon, which has committed $5.5 billion in India investments.

Industry sources have said the new policy would raise compliance costs and force Amazon and Flipkart to review their business arrangements in the country.

Flipkart and Amazon have both started working on approaching thousands of sellers on their platforms to ensure the companies comply with the regulations, three sources aware of the matter said, even as they seek a deadline extension.

For Flipkart, the process would take five-to-six months, said one of the sources, who told Reuters: "the company is right now focusing on working with sellers (for compliance), all rest is on the back burner".

UNFAIR MARKETPLACE?

India's small traders had complained that large e-commerce companies used their control over inventory from their affiliates to create an unfair marketplace that allowed them to offer deep discounts on some products. Such arrangements would be barred under the new policy.

Amazon told Reuters last week it had written to the Indian government to seek an extension of four months. With more than 400,000 sellers and "hundreds of thousands of transactions" daily, Amazon said it needed the time to understand the policy.

Flipkart, in its letter, said the group has more than 80,000 employees and contractors and the number of shipments and packages which move daily were between 500,000 and 600,000.

The new policy "imposes several new conditions, which we believe could potentially have undesirable impacts on the continued growth of e-commerce in India", Krishnamurthy wrote.

The company added that it wanted to work with the federal government to promote "pro-growth policies" which can help develop the e-commerce sector. Before the policy change, Morgan Stanley estimated India's e-commerce market would grow 30 percent a year to $200 billion in the 10 years up to 2027.

The U.S. government has been concerned and earlier this month told Indian officials to protect Walmart and Amazon's investments in the country, citing "good relations" between the two countries, Reuters reported on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru and Aftab Ahmad in New Delhi; Editing by Martin Howell and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Aditya Kalra
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WAL-MART STORES 0.12% 97.06 Delayed Quote.4.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27aMalaysia's Mahathir seeks China's understanding on scrapped $20-billion rail deal
RE
05:25aOil gains as U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela, global supplies weigh
RE
05:22aOil gains as U.S. imposes sanctions on Venezuela, global supplies weigh
RE
05:22aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most fall on Sino-U.S. trade worries; Vietnam sole gainer
RE
05:19aApple Watch, using Aetna client data, wants to help you be healthy
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:14aEXCLUSIVE : Walmart's Flipkart warns of major 'customer disruption' if new India rules not delayed
RE
05:14aNorth Korea says seeking peace and bilateral ties with U.S.
RE
05:14aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Award of Excellence Jury Concludes Recommendations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
3SAP : SAP : Hits Fiscal Year Targets on Double-Digit Cloud Growth
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : owner of biggest U.S. power utility, files for bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.