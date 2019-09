The deliberations indicate that WeWork does not feel confident that the corporate governance changes it unveiled on Friday will be enough to woo investors concerned about its lack of a path to profitability.

The sources cautioned that no decision has been made and asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. WeWork did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Nick Zieminski)