Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive - White House considered kicking Huawei out of U.S. banking system - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:23am EST
A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen

The Trump administration considered banning China's Huawei from the U.S. financial system earlier this year as part of a host of policy options to thwart the blacklisted telecoms equipment giant, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The plan, which was ultimately shelved, called for placing Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL], the world's second largest smartphone producer, on the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

One of the people familiar with the matter, who favours the move, said it could be revived in the coming months depending on how things go with Huawei.

The plan was considered by the White House National Security Council, and seen by officials as a nuclear option atop a ladder of policy tools to sanction the company, two of the people said. Such a designation can make it virtually impossible for a company to complete transactions in U.S. dollars.

Administration officials drafted a memo and held interagency meetings on the issue, according to one of the people, showing the extent to which administration officials mulled deploying the United States' most aggressive sanctioning tool against the Chinese company.

Its use was tabled in favour of other measures, such as placing Huawei on a trade blacklist, which forces some suppliers to obtain a special license to sell to it.

Huawei did not respond to a request for comment. A Treasury spokesperson said the agency "does not comment on investigations or prospective actions, including to confirm whether one exists."

Huawei would have been among the largest companies ever added to the list, which has included Russia's Rusal, the world's second largest aluminium company, Russian oligarchs, Iranian politicians and Venezuelan drug traffickers.

Annie Fixler, a cyber expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, said designating the company "would have broad, widespread implications for Huawei across the globe," noting that its business would be "severely impacted" in Europe and in Asia outside of China.

The U.S. government has brought criminal charges against Huawei, alleging theft of trade secrets, bank fraud, violations of U.S. sanctions against Iran, and has sought to convince allies to ban it from 5G networks over spying fears.

But placing the company on the "SDN list" would mean a host of logistical, diplomatic and economic difficulties for the U.S. government.

The designation prohibits American companies or citizens from trading or conducting financial transactions with those listed and freezes assets held in the United States.

Adding Huawei would therefore hammer U.S. allies that already rely on the company for their 4G networks, since almost all dollar payments clear through U.S. financial institutions.

The Treasury could grant licenses to exempt U.S. banks involved in those transactions. But it has generally shied away from doing so, concerned that too many exemptions would blunt the strength of the tool, experts said.

Huawei's sprawling size, with dozens of subsidiaries, would significantly complicate enforcement and carve-out efforts, experts said.

"The larger an entity is, the harder it is for a U.S. Administration to foresee and prepare for the major effects, foreign and domestic, that placing it on the SDN list may cause" said Matthew Tuchband, a former Treasury official who added that careful consideration is needed before designating a company the size of Huawei.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who is seen by many China hawks in the administration as sympathetic to Beijing, has rarely overseen the use of the tool against China, designating a handful of Chinese persons for trafficking in fentanyl and over violations of sanctions against North Korea and Iran.

Nevertheless, some lawmakers still see designating Huawei as worth considering.

"Given Huawei's relentless drive to dominate the 5G landscape, it is one of the most urgent national security threats facing the free world," Republican Congressman Michael Gallagher said.

"All options should be on the table in order to impose maximum pressure," he added.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; editing by Chris Sanders and Edward Tobin)

By Alexandra Alper

Stocks treated in this article : LME Aluminium Cash, Major Holdings Limited
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.22% 1789.5 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 16.67% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35aSimpleNexus President and COO Ben Miller Honored as 2019 HousingWire Vanguard Award Recipient
SE
06:34aCentamin snubs $1.9 billion bid proposal from Endeavour Mining
RE
06:33aFrance says primed to retaliate with EU over U.S. tariff threat against Paris
RE
06:32aBank of Montreal quarterly profit drops 30%
RE
06:27aMalaysia pushes for two-term limit for prime ministers
RE
06:23aExclusive - White House considered kicking Huawei out of U.S. banking system - sources
RE
06:10aBLOCKCHAIN HOLDINGS CAPITAL VENTURES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06:01aGRAPH BLOCKCHAIN : Provides Additional Information on Shroom Street Team and Corporate Objectives
AQ
05:58aStocks weaken, yuan falls after Trump says no trade deal deadline
RE
05:56aHong Kong Justice Secretary says to return to work on Wednesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3JUST EAT PLC : JUST EAT : Cat Rock calls on Prosus to lift its Just Eat bid price
4Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
5Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group