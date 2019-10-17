Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Exclusive - Yachtmaker Ferretti plans private share sale after scrapping IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 01:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Prospects inspect a Ferretti Riva yacht at the Singapore Yacht Show on Sentosa Island

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Ferretti plans to bring on board a European private investor after abandoning a planned stock market flotation, the yachtmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.

Ferretti said it had decided to call off its initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange because it could not get the right pricing, confirming what a source had earlier told Reuters.

"You'll see, in 2020 a new investor will come on board," Ferretti CEO Alberto Galassi told Reuters by telephone, adding the private investor could take a stake of around 30% and talks had been going on with them for some time.

Later on Thursday Italian professional audio equipment maker RCF said it too had put its plans to list in Milan on hold, citing adverse conditions on primary markets at home and abroad.

It has been a challenging year for European IPOs, with investor sentiment battered by expectations of an economic slowdown as Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war take their toll.

Recent failed attempts include Kazakh fintech Kaspi.kz's planned float in London, Germany's Domicil Real Estate AG and KKR's pulling of Latitude in Australia.

Galassi said that while the IPO book was covered, meaning there were sufficient investors to buy all the shares on offer, they would not pay a price reflecting Ferretti's value.

U.S. investors were very few, he said, with the ongoing trade tariff dispute between Washington and Beijing not helping the listing of a company whose main shareholder is Chinese.

Ferretti, which used to trade on the Milan market before it was delisted in 2003, is 86% owned by Weichai Holding Group.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alexander Smith and Susan Fenton)

By Elisa Anzolin and Stephen Jewkes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26pNTSB to determine probable cause of fatal Uber self-driving crash
RE
01:26pUK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
RE
01:26pForeign Demand For Treasury Debt Surges
DJ
01:24pJ&J agrees to pay about $117 million to settle U.S. states' mesh probe
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:14pBREXIT : EU agri-food chain representatives welcome the deal
PU
01:11pWhite House adviser says China agricultural purchases will depend partly on markets
RE
01:07pWhite House adviser says China agricultural purchases will depend partly on markets
RE
01:06pExclusive - Yachtmaker Ferretti plans private share sale after scrapping IPO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM's Sales Slide Persists After Its Deal for Red Hat -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group