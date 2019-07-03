Log in
Exco Technologies : Announces Third Quarter Results on August 1, 2019

07/03/2019 | 05:53pm EDT

TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of business on Thursday August 1, 2019.

A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) which can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 1729409.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kao3qkg6 a few minutes before the event.

For those unable to participate on August 2, 2019, an archived version will be available on the Exco website. Also, a replay will be available until August 12, 2019 by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ 5,437 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com

Disclaimer

Exco Technologies Limited published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:52:03 UTC
