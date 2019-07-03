Exco Technologies : Announces Third Quarter Results on August 1, 2019

TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the close of business on Thursday August 1, 2019.
A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Friday August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) which can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448. The conference ID is 1729409.
To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kao3qkg6 a few minutes before the event.
For those unable to participate on August 2, 2019, an archived version will be available on the Exco website. Also, a replay will be available until August 12, 2019 by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406.
Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ 5,437 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.
Contact:
Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:
(905) 477-3065, Ext 7233
Website:
http://www.excocorp.com
