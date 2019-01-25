Execution of the Acquisition Agreement for the Acquisition of Verimatrix, Inc.

Regulatory News:
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA
OR JAPAN.
Inside Secure (Paris:INSD) (Euronext Paris: INSD), at the
heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, today
announced the execution of the acquisition agreement for the acquisition
of Verimatrix (the “Acquisition”), the issuance of bonds
redeemable into new shares reserved to OEP (the “Bonds”) and the
launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights to
existing shareholders (the “Rights Issue”).
The principle of the issuance of the Bonds – for which a prospectus was
approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (the “AMF”)
under no. 18-581 on December 21, 2018 – as well as of the Rights Issue
was described on December 5, 2018 when the signature of a exclusivity
agreement to acquire Verimatrix, a global independent leading software
security provider for video services (“Verimatrix”), was
announced by Inside Secure (the “Company”). The issuance of the
Bonds and the Rights Issue were approved on January 23, 2019 by the
board of directors of Inside Secure acting upon delegation of the
shareholders’ combined general meeting of the Company held on January
21, 2019.
Amedeo D’Angelo, chairman and CEO of Inside Secure, declares: “We are
very pleased to launch the financial transactions to finance the
acquisition of Verimatrix for which we entered into the agreement on
January 22, 2019. Beyond the support of Jolt Capital and of several
managers, we hope that many shareholders will participate in this share
capital increase, enabling them to be part of the creation of a major
player in the software security. We are looking forward to combine our
two businesses focused on the Cloud Security in order to continue
creating value for our shareholders.”
These two transactions contribute to financing the acquisition of
Verimatrix which will be supplemented by the use of a part of Inside
Secure’s available cash for approximately $38 million (excluding the
cost and charges resulting from the Acquisition) and the proceeds of a
private debt subscribed by Apera Capital, a private debt manager, for
approximately $55 million, depending of the estimated earn-out of the
Acquisition and for which an agreement was signed on January 22, 2019.
The closing of the Acquisition is scheduled for February 2019, subject
to the completion of the related conditions precedents and upon
completion of the Rights Issue.
Capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights
Main terms of the Rights Issue
The Rights Issue will be carried out with shareholder’s preferential
subscription rights and will result in the issuance of 18,908,211 new
shares (the “New Shares”), at a unit subscription price of €1.19,
representing a gross amount of €22,500,771 (issue premium included).
Subscriptions to New Shares will be reserved, as a priority:
-
to holders of existing shares registered in the holder’s account at
close of accounting on January 25, 2019, which will receive
preferential subscription rights (the “Rights”),
-
to purchasers of preferential subscription rights.
The Rights will be detached from the existing shares on January 28, 2019
and will trade on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (“Euronext
Paris”) until February 6, 2019. The existing shares will therefore
trade ex-rights from January 28, 2019.
Holders of preferential subscription rights may subscribe on a
non-reducible basis to 3 New Shares for 7 existing shares owned. 7
preferential subscription rights entitle their holder to subscribe for 3
New Shares at a price of €1.19 per share. Subscriptions on a reducible
basis (à titre réductible) will be accepted but remain subject to
reduction in the event of oversubscription. Any New Shares not
subscribed on a non-reducible basis will be distributed and allocated to
the Rights holders having submitted additional subscription orders on a
reducible basis. However, given OEP’s commitment to subscribe for any
new shares not subscribed on a non-reducible basis and on a reducible
basis, in order to ensure the success of the Rights Issue and given the
need for the Company to obtain the related funds which participate in
the financing of the Acquisition, the Board will allocate all the
unsubscribed shares to OEP.
Based on Inside Secure’s closing share price on Euronext Paris on
January 23, 2019, (i.e. €1.586):
-
the subscription price for the New Shares set at €1.19 per share (i.e.
a nominal value of €0.40 and an issue premium of €0.79) represents a
25% discount to the closing share price, as announced on December 5,
2018,
-
the theoretical value of on Right is €0.1188,
-
the theoretical value of the ex-right share is €1.467,
-
the subscription price for the New Shares represents a 18.9% discount
to the theoretical value of the ex-right share.
These values do not prejudge the value of the Rights during their
trading period, the value of Inside Secure ex-right shares or the
discounts that will be observed on the market.
The Rights Issue will be open to the public only in France. Settlement
and delivery of the New Shares and start of trading on the regulated
market of Euronext in Paris are expected to take place on February 20,
2019. The New Shares, which will carry dividend rights and will entitle
their holders to any dividends declared by the Company from the date of
issue, will be fully fungible with the Company’s existing shares and
will be traded under the same ISIN code as the Company’s existing
shares, ISIN code FR0010291245.
Subscription commitments
Mr Amedeo D’Angelo, CEO of the Company, who currently holds 1,173,000
shares (representing 2.66% of the capital), has committed to participate
in the Rights Issue for an aggregate amount of €854,204.61,
corresponding to the exercise of his 1,173,000 Rights on a non-reducible
basis and of the 501,911 Rights purchased from funds managed by Jolt
Capital.
Mr Alain Blancquart, Board member of the Company, has committed to
participate in the Rights Issue for an aggregate amount of €59,586.87,
corresponding to the exercise on a non-reducible basis of the 116,837
Rights purchased from funds managed by Jolt Capital.
Mr Richard Vacher Detournière, CFO of the Company, who currently holds
178,118 shares (representing 0.40% of the capital), has committed to
participate in the Rights Issue for an aggregate amount of €90,838.65,
corresponding to the exercise of all of his Rights on a non-reducible
basis.
Funds managed by Jolt Capital, which currently hold an aggregate number
of 2,447,297 shares (representing 5.55% of the capital), have committed
to participate in the Rights Issue for an aggregate amount of
€830,342.73, corresponding to the exercise of 66.5% of their Rights (i.e.
1,628,123 Rights) on a non-reducible basis and to sell to the
abovementioned persons a portion of their Rights (i.e. 618,748
Rights), at a unit price equal to 75% of their theoretical value.
Overall, the Company has received commitments to subscribe for an
aggregate amount of €1.83 million, corresponding to the exercise of
3,597,989 Rights on a non-reducible basis.
OEP has irrevocably committed to backstop 100% of the Rights Issue by
subscribing to any new shares not subscribed on a non-reducible basis
and on a reducible basis, being specified that an affiliate of OEP could
be substituted to OEP for the purposes of this commitment.
The Company is not aware of the intentions of other shareholders or
third-parties in relation to the Rights Issue.
No underwriting agreement has been signed in connection with the
issuance of the New Shares due to the abovementioned OEP’s subscription
commitment ensuring the success of the Rights Issue.
|
Indicative Timetable
|
|
|
|
|
January 14, 2019
|
|
|
Publication of a notice in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales
Obligatoires (mandatory legal announcements bulletin) concerning the
suspension of the entitlement to exercise the stock options, share
warrants and OCEANEs issued by the Company.
|
January 21, 2019
|
|
|
The period of suspension of the right to exercise the stock options,
share warrants and OCEANEs begins.
Shareholders General Meeting
|
January 24, 2019
|
|
|
AMF approval on the Prospectus
Placing agreement is signed
|
January 25, 2019
|
|
|
Publication of a press release describing the main features of the
Rights Issue and the terms and conditions under which the Prospectus
will be made available
Euronext Paris publishes the notice of issue
|
January 28, 2019
|
|
|
Preferential subscription rights are detached and begin trading on
Euronext Paris
|
January 30, 2019
|
|
|
Subscription period begins
|
February 6, 2019
|
|
|
Trading period of the preferential subscription rights closes
|
February 8, 2019
|
|
|
Subscription period closes
|
February 15, 2019
|
|
|
Company publishes a press release announcing the subscription results
|
February 18, 2019
|
|
|
Euronext publishes the admission notice for the New Shares,
indicating the final amount of the share capital increase and the
distribution scale for subscriptions on a reducible basis
|
February 20, 2019
|
|
|
New Shares are issued – Settlement-delivery
New Shares are admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris
|
March 6, 2019 after markets close
|
|
|
Publication of 2018 full year results
|
At the latest on April 20, 2019
|
|
|
Resumption of the right to exercise stock options, share warrants
and OCEANEs
|
|
|
|
Information available to the public
The Company has published a French language prospectus (the “Prospectus”),
which has received the AMF visa n°19-023 on January 24, 2019, comprising
(i) the registration document 2017 (document de référence) of the
Company filed with the AMF on April 10, 2018 under number D.18-0307 (the
“Registration Document”), (ii) its update (actualisation)
filed with the AMF on December 21, 2018 under number D.18-0307-A01 (the “Update”)
and (ii) a securities note (note d’opération) (including a
summary of the prospectus) (the “Securities Note”).
Inside Secure draws the public’s attention to the risk factors included
in chapter 4 of the Registration Document, in section 3 of the Update
and in chapter 2 of the Securities Note. The occurrence of all or any of
these risks, separately or in combination, could have a material adverse
effect on the Group's business, financial condition, results of
operations or its ability to meet its objectives. Furthermore,
additional risks that have not yet been identified or that are not
considered material by the Group as of the date of the Prospectus could
produce material adverse effects.
Copies of the French Prospectus are available free of charge at Inside
Secure’s registered office located rue de la Carrière de Bachasson, CS
70025 – Arteparc Bachasson, 13590 Meyreuil. The French Prospectus is
also made available on Inside Secure’s website (www.insidesecure.com)
as well as on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).
Natixis is acting as sole Global Coordinator, Bookrunner and Lead
Manager for the Rights Issue.
Issuance of bonds redeemable into new shares reserved to OEP
Together with the Rights Issue, the board of directors of Inside Secure
has decided a €30 million redeemable bond issuance with a maturity of
5.5 years, fully redeemable into new shares, reserved to OEP.
The issuance of the Bonds is expected on January 28, 2019. An
application for the listing of the Bonds on Euronext Access™ (Open
market of Euronext in Paris) will be made.
The Bonds will bear annual interest of 2.5% payable semi-annually and
will be treated as equity for Inside Secure.
The AMF approved on December 21, 2018 under no 18-581 the prospectus
relating to the issuance of the bonds and the admission to trading on
Euronext Paris of the new shares to be issued upon redemption of the
Bonds.
Natixis is acting as Financial Advisor and Lead Manager for the issuance
of the Bonds.
Lock-up agreements
OEP undertook with the Company prior to the first anniversary of the
issuance date of the Bonds (i.e. on January 28, 2020 according to
the indicative timetable) to keep on a fully diluted basis (i.e.
assuming the Bonds redeemed into new shares of the Company) (i) all the
new shares issued by the Company upon redemption of the Bonds and (ii)
all the New Shares subscribed, as the case may be, by OEP, in the
context of the Rights Issue, subject to certain customary exceptions, as
well as the number of shares that OEP would be allowed to freely sell in
order not to cross the 30% threshold of the Company’s share capital or
voting rights.
The Company has agreed to a lock-up expiring 180 calendar days following
the issue date of the New Shares, subject to certain customary
exceptions.
About Inside Secure
Inside Secure (Euronext Paris – INSD) is at the heart of security
solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon
IP, tools, services, and know-how needed to protect customers’
transactions, ID, content, applications, and communications. With its
deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products
having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the
entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding
markets of network security, IoT and System-on-Chip security, video
content and entertainment, mobile payment and banking, enterprise and
telecom. Inside Secure’s technology protects solutions for a broad range
of customers, including service providers, operators, content
distributors, security system integrators, device makers and
semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com.
Disclaimer
With respect to Member States of the European Economic Area that have
transposed European Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and
European Council of November 4, 2003, as amended (the “Prospectus
Directive”), no action has been taken or will be taken to permit a
public offering of the securities referred to in this press release
requiring the publication of a prospectus in any Member State.
Therefore, such securities may not be and shall not be offered in any
Member State other than in accordance with the exemptions of Article
3(2) of the Prospective Directive or, otherwise, in cases not requiring
the publication of a prospectus under Article 3 of the Prospective
Directive and/or the applicable regulations in such Member State.
This press release and the information it contains are being distributed
to and are only intended for persons who are (x) outside the United
Kingdom or (y) in the United Kingdom and are (i) investment
professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and
Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”),
(ii) high net worth entities and other such persons falling within
Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (“high net worth companies”,
“unincorporated associations”, etc.) or (iii) other persons to whom an
invitation or inducement to participate in investment activity (within
the meaning of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Market Act 2000)
may lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such
persons in (y)(i), (y)(ii) and (y)(iii) together being referred to as “Relevant
Persons”). Any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase
or otherwise acquire securities to which this press release relates will
only be made to Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant
Person should not act or rely on this press release or any of its
contents.
This press release and the information it contains are not, and will not
constitute or form part of an offer of securities or a solicitation for
the purchase, subscription or sale of securities of Inside Secure in the
United States of America or any other jurisdiction where restrictions
may apply. Securities may not, directly or indirectly, be offered, sold,
pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States of America
absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S.
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”),
it being specified that the securities of Inside Secure have not been
and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and that Inside
Secure does not intend to register its securities or conduct a public
offering of its securities in the United States of America.
The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal or
regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Any person who comes
into possession of this press release must inform him or herself of and
comply with any such restrictions.
For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties with
respect to Inside Secure, please refer to the "Risk factors" section of
the 2017 registration document filed with the AMF on April 10, 2018
under number D.18-0307, as supplemented by the update to the
registration document filed with the AMF under number D. 18-0307-A01.,
both available on www.insidesecure-finance.com/en.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA
OR JAPAN.
