Executive Global Officially Publishes Summer 2020 Issue - Featuring An Interview with Dr. Lynn Johnson

08/28/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Global magazine has published its Summer 2020 issue, featuring an exclusive interview on Safety Process Analysis with Dr. Lynn Johnson, award-winning President and Co-Founder of APiS North America, LLC. We take an exclusive look behind the operation of the innovative company revolutionising how clients leverage FMEAs within their risk management and functional safety, to improve their products and processes with high quality software products, expert training and consulting.

Dr. Lynn Johnson obtained her Doctorate of Pharmacy and earned the Dean’s Award for Highest Academic Achievement Class of 2000. Prior to becoming President at APiS North America, LLC, Dr. Johnson was Vice President of Telepharmacy and Management Services for Indispensable Health, Inc. and also received APiS North America’s Top 50 Healthcare Companies award for its contributions to healthcare.

To view the latest issue and our interview with Dr. Lynn Johnson, please visit:
www.executive-global.com

For expert opinion and insight into the global business and financial markets, subscribe to the latest issue of Executive Global in print, online and digital format today.

ABOUT EXECUTIVE GLOBAL
Executive Global offers a unique insight into the state of global business in the contemporary age, bringing together the most renowned business personalities and economists of the modern era to deliver the statistics, thorough analysis, strategy, and foresight required to make informed business decisions within the global marketplace, providing executives worldwide with the necessary tools to increase productivity, execute effective strategy, and maximise profitability.

CONTACT DETAILS
Peter Green
Head of Production
E: Production@executive-global.com
W: www.executive-global.com

