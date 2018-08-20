Executive Mansion of Republic of Liberia : President Weah Makes More Appointments in Government

Monday, 20th August 2018
ShareThisFacebookLinkedInEmail
President George Weah
Photo Credit: EXECUTIVE MANSION
Monrovia, Liberia: President George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments in government affecting the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA).
Those appointed are:
Mr. Ivan Brown Chairperson, Board of Commissioners
Madame Edwina Crump Zackpah Commissioner
Meanwhile, these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.
ShareThisFacebookLinkedInEmail
Disclaimer
Executive Mansion of the Republic of Liberia published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 17:36:10 UTC