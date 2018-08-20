Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Executive Mansion of Republic of Liberia : President Weah Makes More Appointments in Government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:37pm CEST

Monday, 20th August 2018

ShareThisFacebookLinkedInEmail

President George Weah
Photo Credit: EXECUTIVE MANSION

Monrovia, Liberia: President George Manneh Weah has made additional appointments in government affecting the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA).

Those appointed are:

Mr. Ivan Brown Chairperson, Board of Commissioners

Madame Edwina Crump Zackpah Commissioner

Meanwhile, these appointments are subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.


ShareThisFacebookLinkedInEmail

Disclaimer

Executive Mansion of the Republic of Liberia published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 17:36:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02pMAKE A DIFFERENCE : Get to know your legislators
PU
07:57pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : The Strategic Petroleum Reserves Announces a Notice of Sale of Crude Oil
PU
07:57pUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Oil & Gas UK responds to Premier Oil’s announcement about its Tolmount development
PU
07:55pMiami Mold Specialist Announces Addition of Advanced Radon Testing and Radon Mitigation Services Business Division
SE
07:37pEXECUTIVE MANSION OF REPUBLIC OF LIBERIA : President Weah Makes More Appointments in Government
PU
07:32pCITY OF OLYMPIA WA : Chip Sealing Project Continues on City Streets
PU
07:27pKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : KDA Participates in Trade Mission to Argentina
PU
07:22pUPDATED : Authorities respond to natural gas leak in Somers
PU
07:17pCautious optimism for U.S.-China trade talks lifts shares
RE
07:17pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Caribbean Gender Experts say fostering gender equality and women’s rights is indispensable for the region’s sustainable development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.